‘He Forever Not Paying a Bill’: Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Vince Herbert Accused of Evading $80K Lawsuit After Paying Beverly Hills Jeweler with ‘Returned’ Check

Tamar Braxrton‘s ex-husband Vince Herbert allegedly owes Beverly Hills jeweler Greene & Co. Diamonds more than $80,000 and is refusing to pay the bill.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Michael Greene, the owner of Greene & Co., filed a lawsuit against Herbert in March of 2021 over an unpaid bill for seven custom pieces he purchased in 2020.

Producer Vincent Herbert and Tamar Braxton attend the 2016 Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Herbert reportedly paid the jeweler with a check in the amount of $20,000 and was given credit for the remaining balance due to his ability to “pay for the jewelry, his career, and his involvement in the music industry.”

However, Greene claims that the check bounced, and he later filed a lawsuit in the amount of $66,000. The Beverly Hills jeweler is now seeing $81,000 in damages.

“Immediately, via text messages with the [Herbert], [Greene & Co.] informed the [Herbert] that the check was returned for insufficient funds and inquired when the $20,000.00 and the remaining balance of the invoice would be paid in full.”

Greene claimed that Herbert never responded to the lawsuit after being served two years ago but said that he apologized after the check bounced. The jeweler claimed that Herbert also promised to pay Greene in person for the full amount, but said that after one year had passed, he decided to pursue legal action.

As news about Herbert’s court battles circulated online, fans began noting his history of not paying his debts.

“He forever not paying a bill… fix it Jesus!”

“I just never knew why jewelry is an expense for people. Buy it out right or you don’t need it.”

“Vince, pay the bill please. People out here are dying !”

Herbert has had financial difficulties since the singer and reality television star filed for divorce back in 2017. She was granted a default in court after he failed to show up.

In 2018, he was sued by LDNX Records for $380,000, but the record producer ignored court proceedings again and never responded to the suit. A judge awarded LDNX Records $506,116 — $380,492.63 plus an additional $124,968.37 in interest.

Braxton’s ex was also evicted from a luxury rental for unpaid rent back in 2019. He was sued for more than $38,000 and asked to leave the keys on his way out of the Los Angeles condo. Sony Music also filed a lawsuit against Herbert over unpaid advances, and the court awarded the record label $4 million. Sony also seized the producer’s music royalties until the amount was paid.

A court hearing is scheduled for next month.