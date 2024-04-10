The Truth Behind Megan Thee Stallion’s Alleged Nose Job, BBL. Here’s Where the Plastic Surgery Rumors Really Originated

Megan Thee Stallion is addressing the claims that she got a nose job or any plastic surgery for that matter. The Houston rapper posted a video on social media saying she hasn’t gotten any work done because she hasn’t had time since she entered the scene in 2017.

“They be like, ‘Oh my gosh, she got her nose done,'” Megan said while dining at a sushi restaurant during a recent Instagram Live. “B—h, yall h—s wish I got my nose done.”

“That’s right, you work too much. When have you even had downtime. Don’t it take, like, months and years to …” a friend at the table chimed in.

“Y’all need to comprehend the recovery time surgery takes,” Megan says to th camera. “I been in your a— since 2017. At what point in Iife I had time to lay down and let you h—s breathe?”

Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo: @theestallion / Instagram)

Rumors of a Thee Stallion’s possible nose job have been circulating for a while but began to resurface following pictures from her recent trip to Japan. During the trip, the Queen of Hotties posted fun fashion looks involving cosplay with some anime themes. Most notable was Meg dressing up as Jolyne Cujoh, aka “JoJo” from the Japanese manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Beyond her recent photos posted to her Instagram, this isn’t the first time she has been accused of getting plastic surgery. Let’s take a look back at Megan Thee Stallion’s uphill battle with plastic surgery rumors and where they stemmed from.

Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram live recently. pic.twitter.com/poSqqXMA7r — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) April 8, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Wanted to be a Plastic Surgeon

Megan Thee Stallion’s 5-foot-10 ridiculously curvy frame has been a topic of discussion since she entered the scene and despite boasting about her body being free of surgery, she’s been accused of going under the knife since early on. Although she rebuts claims that her figure is the product of a medical professional, Megan did have a childhood dream of becoming a plastic surgeon herself.

“When I was little, I wanted to be a plastic surgeon,” she told XXL in 2018 for their Freshman “What I Do” series. “I used to watch Dr. 90210 and I would see the ladies would get up after they got their boobs done, or their nose job and they’ll be all happy and sh—.”

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors on Hot97, But She’s Not Against It

The buzz around Megan’s body became so loud that in 2019, she used her Hot 97 interview to quiet the chatter.

“Now you are a natural-bodied individual in a world where it has become popular to recreate what you have. Where people are having plastic surgery trying to keep up,” Hot 97 host Ebro Darden began. “I’m sure a lot of people ask you if you had plastic surgery.”

“Yeah, all the time,” the then-Summer Jam performer answered. “In person, everybody is cool about it but on the internet, they’re like, ‘Your boobs are fake. Oh, her body must be fake.'”

“The way they bounce around, you can tell they’re not fake. The jiggle is real,” Darden interrupted.

“The jiggle is different when it’s real,” Megan agreed.

Co-host Laura Styles then shared that #MeToo founder Tarana Burke praised the up and coming rapper for holding it down for women with natural bodies.

“I mean, I don’t feel like it’s nothing wrong like if a girl want to get her body done, that’s her decision. Maybe she didn’t like something about herself and she wanted to feel good. You get on social media and everybody got big ti—es. Everybody got a big ol’ a—, so it’s like damn, ‘What do I do,'” Megan replied.

Despite the 2019 interview refuting the claims, rumors still swirled with photos being posted to forums alleging Megan made major transformations to her teeth, nose, chin, and of course, her body once she “blew up.”

Plastic Surgery Instagram Page Accusses Megan Thee Stallion of Getting Work Done

In March 2023, Megan Thee Stallion reemerged after not being seen publicly since testifying in the December 2022 trial of Tory Lanez. She took to the carpet of Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar party with bountiful curls and a much slimmer, toned, body than ever before.

Shortly after the debut of her new figure, Thee Stallion began posting photographs from her strenuous workouts and videos showing that she’s changed her diet and cut down on the partying and drinking that the Hot Girl is most known for.

However, her efforts to showcase her clean lifestyle did not stop the claims that she’s gone under the knife. In November 2023, @surgeonmade_curves, an Instagram page that proclaims themselves as “#1 Surgery Blog,” made allegations that Megan Thee Stallion had multiple procedures done to achieve her new, slim figure.

“Now ladies what we can’t deny is that Megg has always been THAT gworrlll with a beautiful build and foundation because the girl was in fact built like a stallion but what we can’t do is act like the gym and weight loss did ALL the work,” the page captioned along with a side-by-side photo of Megan from 2023 versus much earlier in her career. “I received confirmation that Megg had lipo 360 ( upper lower abdomen + upper and lower back) with a Bbl combo!”

The page went on in detail about why they speculate Megan had the help of surgery to achieve her look. Although it would be highly illegal and against HIPAA laws for any medical professional to reveal this type of information to a blog, the Instagram page is standing by their allegations.

Many fans weren’t buying it.

“I’m sorry but a gym can change your body especially weight training, until I see on her on the table I will believe it,” wrote a commenter.

“Yall not knowing how the body/muscles work when you work out consistently and eat right is showing,” said another.

Ex-Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Fuels the Plastic Surgery Flames In New Diss Song, “Thee Person”

In her 2023 track, “Cobra,” Megan Thee Stallion details her struggles with mental health, alcohol, and relationship woes. Without saying any names, she describes being cheated on by her boyfriend during a low point in her life.

Pardison Fontaine, the rapper’s most recent ex, took to the studio to defend himself, dropping a diss track to tell his side of the story while also eluding that the star had liposuction.

“Be for real; you ain’t even realistic. You got lipo, then you started posting gym pics,” Fontaine said in his song “Thee Person.”

Nicki Minaj Says Megan Thee Stallion Is Lying About Plastic Surgery In Diss Song

Pardi’s song would not be the last time Megan’s body transformation would be mentioned on wax. In January 2024, Megan Thee Stallion took aim at Nicki Minaj in her song “Hiss,” finally calling her out for multiple jabs the veteran rapper had been making about her. Minaj didn’t take kindly to being mentioned by the newcomer and dropped a diss track of her own, “Big Foot,” in which she simply states, “Um, why did you lie about your lipo?”



So, if Megan Thee Stallion didn’t get her body done, what about her nose?

Fans are split over whether the “Tina Snow” rapper has ever touched her face, with many of them showing side-by-side images of proof that weight loss and makeup may have contributed to her new appearance.

“megan got nose surgery” megan having the same nose.. pic.twitter.com/cQPMU9zmbW — ᴊᴀʏ (@JAYsPRINTs1) April 8, 2024

“megan got a new nose” my ass. pic.twitter.com/qczIODaqKM — ᴊᴀʏ (@JAYsPRINTs1) April 4, 2024

So, How Long Does It Take to Recover From a Nose Job?

A nose job, or rhinoplasty as the medical experts call it, can change your nose’s shape and size. Cosmetic rhinoplasty can improve how your nose or face looks. Other reasons why people undergo rhinoplasty are to improve breathing and nasal function.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, rhinoplasty is one of the most common cosmetic surgery procedures in the United States, and more than 350,000 rhinoplasty procedures are performed each year.

People undergoing rhinoplasty may be swollen between four and six weeks after surgery. While the bandages can be removed seven days after surgery, 90 percent of the swelling will disappear after three months. However, it can take an entire year for the swelling to go away and for patients to see the full results.

People need to realize if someone gets a nose job it usually takes up to a year or more for it to fully heal. Meaning you would see a lot of swelling in the face for a good period of time which Megan has never had. Meg been lookin the same for years, it’s literally just makeup. https://t.co/hNaK7YkXGB — F✧REVA HAS A PROBLEM (@forevasznn) April 9, 2024

Can You Change Your Nose Without Surgery?

There are nonsurgical rhinoplasty procedures that involve dermal fillers to temporarily change the nose shape. These procedures last up to six months and are an alternative for people who don’t want to undergo plastic surgery. However, non-surgical rhinoplasty has limitations because it can’t make your nose smaller. The dermal fillers temporarily smooth bumps, add volume, enhance the tip of your nose, or straighten a slightly crooked nose.

Megan Thee Stallion’s nose may simply be the result of good contouring, and her fans agree.

Megan nose don’t look done at all! When you lose weight it definitely changes your facial features — EL 🌿🍀 (@LavishLindZee) April 9, 2024

“Also, when people lose weight like Megan did, your facial structure, including your nose, changes,” An X, formerly known as Twitter, user stated. “This, alongside makeup contouring, makes it look smaller.”

Meanwhile, Women’s Health Magazine has released the 2024 “The Body Issue” featuring Megan Thee Stallion as their cover star. In the issue published on April 10, she discusses her mind, body, and soul transformation, while working out with her two trainers, Emory “Joc” Bernard and Tim Boutte daily and focusing on her mindfulness.