‘The Pardi Over Already?!?’: Megan Thee Stallion Attends Wedding with Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku, Fans are Convinced She and Pardi Fontaine Broke Up

Fans believe Megan Thee Stallion has a new man in her life three months after celebrating Valentine’s Day with rapper Pardison Fontaine.

The Houston hot girl was recently spotted with Inter Milan soccer player Romelu Lukaku at a wedding over the weekend.

Fans speculate Megan Thee Stallion (left) has a new boo after she and soccer player Romelu Lukaku (right) were spotted together. (Photo: @theestallion/Instagram, @romelulukaku/Instagram)

On May, 29, the 28-year-old accompanied Lukaku as a guest at the nuptials of his teammate Lautaro Martinez to model Agustina Gandolfo in Lake Como, Italy.

Megan and Lukaku are both are signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation imprint, which is most likely how they became connected. While they might already be familiar with each other, the pair seemed to have gotten really cozy as they locked hands in snapshots shared online.

The “Savage” rapper can also be seen holding his arm while dressed in a skin-tight olive green dress with her hair styled in a light brown curly afro. As for the Belgian soccer player, he sported a gray suit with a black shirt underneath.

A video also surfaced online showing them seated next to each other during the extravagant wedding ceremony.

Romelu Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion at the wedding of Lautaro Martinez. pic.twitter.com/mQT2FP4WIW — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 30, 2023

The Neighborhood Talk shared a few images of the unconfirmed couple on the outlet’s Instagram page, where jokes came flying from fans and critics surrounding Pardi fumbling everyone’s favorite stallion.

“Damn the Pardi over already?!? What happened.”

“Let me make sure my man pardi is okay.”

“The “Pardi” over ? What did I miss ? He just wrote a poem dedicated to her this world icy.”

”Assuming the breakup rumors are true,” one fan said, “Whew. That breakup was quieter than a church mouse on Easter Sunday.”

To no surprise, social media users began doing a deep dive into research on Lukaku through social media. It wasn’t long before a two-year-old post from his Instagram Story resurfaced, showing him seemingly shooting his shot at Megan.

According to the old post which is now making waves, Lukaku decided to interact with fans and answer a few questions. One fan comment in particular asked Lukaku if he likes the “Transformers” actress Megan Fox to which he replied, “No but @theestallion Yes.”

It’s unclear how long the two have been linked, however, Megan’s photo dump from May 2 features a image of her Chanel bag while at a soccer game, where Lukaku was likely playing. But from the looks of it, he’s had his eyes set on Megan even when she was still in an exclusive relationship with Fontaine.



Megan and Pardi were romantically linked for over two years before rocky waters seemingly approached following the Tory Lanez trial. Nevertheless, the pair came across as solid and unbreakable as Fontaine seemed to be riding by Meg’s side through it all.

Just before the trial ended, the “Backin’ It Up” lyricist spoke out via his Instagram where he wrote a letter to any woman who experienced injustices.

However, in February, fans noticed that the two no longer followed each other on Instagram, which re-ignited breakup rumors. But the allegations were soon debunked after Pardi shared a photo of Meg’s hand on his IG page for Valentine’s Day.

Since then, the status of their relationship has been constantly put into question.

Earlier in May, Fontaine was captured in a video reciting a poem that fans seemingly connected to Megan. He never publicly said her name, but a few of his lines caused many to draw up their own theories about the “beautiful woman” he decided to dedicate his poem to.



Throughout his sonnet, Pardi recited, “You’re a survivor, but not a victim. Somewhere in between God forgive them, and I gotta get ’em.”



He continued, “That’s why you don’t never let this b—-s get you out your rhythm. You treat these n—-s like they buy one, get one. You out here working, keep your mind off hurting. Your to-do list, is buying candles, shop for curtains. Find your purpose.

“You in your bag, not just Birkins,” Fontaine said. “You know your happiness cannot be purchased. It’s deeply rooted and not just surface. Your dream ain’t big enough if you think about it and not get nervous.”

The New York Native added, “If you need me girl I’m at your service. My pillow soft, but not too soft, my mattress perfect. Baby let me tap on your… You wanna make money, make love and memories.”

He finally closed, “You want the penthouse suite with all the amenities. You want acknowledgement for your bravery not sympathy. You wanna be held tightly, kissed gently. You wanna be free to be yourself without penalty. You want that chemistry, you wanna really be heard and not just pretend to be.”

Pardi has not yet addressed any of the hearsay surrounding the possible romance between Megan and Lukaku or their breakup.