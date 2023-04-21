‘Could You Please Make Your Verse a Little Bit Cleaner?’: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Beyoncé Asked Her to Change Her Initial Verse on the ‘Savage’ Remix

Megan Thee Stallion says she had to change the lyrics in her verse before dropping the “Savage” remix.

The original song dropped in 2020, and right before anyone could catch their breath learning the first dance on TikTok she surprised fans with a remix featuring Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé!

The Houston ladies came through with their fire verses paying homage to their home state of Texas while also getting very descriptive about their personas. According to them, a “Savage” can also be “classy, bougie, ratchet, sassy, moody and nasty.”

Megan Thee Stallion (left) and Beyoncé (right). (Photos: @theestallion/Instagram, @beyonce/Instagram)

During an interview with Elle magazine, the “Body” rapper detailed how the duo’s No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single came to be. She started by showing some love to Beyoncé, saying, “Beyoncé probably so tired of me saying her name,” with a wide smile and a laugh.

The 28-year-old seemed excited retelling the story as she began to talk fast while recalling the events.

She said, “We were in quarantine at this time Beyoncé did the remix. I didn’t believe she was actually going to do it but she did it. And my mind was blown. I called my granny. Me and my manager was in my living room going crazy.”

Related: Tina Lawson Shows Megan Thee Stallion Some Love After She Returns to Social Media, Fans Bring Up Their Houston Relation

She then said Beyoncé hit her back immediately, asking her to make some changes to her verse.

“Beyoncé was like could you please make your verse a little bit cleaner? And I went in my living room and I recorded it right then. Like, Beyoncé ain’t have to tell me twice. I sent that verse right back,” Megan explained. “But it was amazing. Like, everybody know that I am obsessed with Beyoncé. So when I got the collab, like, being from Houston with her I was appreciative.”

She continued, “Like, when I saw people dancing to the song, vibing to it, loving it, how many famous people was dancing to the song, I was like ‘Oh My God yall know me.’”

A clip of Megan’s interview surfaced on Twitter, where fans shared their reactions to the “RENAISSANCE” singer asking another artist to change the lyrics on their own song.

Not even her song but one thing beyonce gonna do is give notes 😭😂 — Unreleased Megan (@theestable) April 20, 2023

“Not even her song but one thing beyonce gonna do is give notes”

“So impressive of Meg to deliver on Beyonce’s expectations and her willingness to match Beyonce’s work ethic”

“The way her voice got husky like Beyoncé’s does when she said “Beyoncé probably so tired of me saying her name” was cute!!”

“we need the not so clean verse”

After dropping her “Suga” EP in March 2020, Megan Thee Stallion followed up with the Bey-assisted remix to “Savage.” The song went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in 2021.

Megan also won Best New Artist, taking home a total of three awards. That same night, Beyoncé earned her 27th Grammy award; though she won five more between 2022-2023, bringing her grand total to 32. Both ladies dropped new projects last year, starting with Bey’s iconic seventh studio album, “Renaissance” in July, followed by Megan’s “Traumazine” album last August.

Beyoncé is preparing her global tour, and, in good news for the Stallion’s fans, she should be dropping new music soon. Last month during a red-carpet interview she revealed that she was working on her third album.