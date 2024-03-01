Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Best Friend Kelsey Nicole Suggests Video Footage May Exist of Shooting Involving Tory Lanez In First Sit Down Interview Since 2020

The former BFF of recording artist Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out about the Tory Lanez shooting in a new interview dropping on March 3.

Kelsey Nicole was inside the vehicle when the “Savage” rapper was shot following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in the Hollywood Hills back in 2020. Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was later convicted of the shooting and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Yet, he has proclaimed his innocence from behind bars and on his “Daystar” album.

Kelsey Nicole (L), the former friend of Megan Thee Stallion (C) who was inside the vehicle when she was shot by Tory Lanez (R), speaks out in new interview. (Photo: @thedanzaproject / @theestallion / @torylanez / Instagram)

A clip of the upcoming two-hour-long interview was shared by “The Danza Project” podcast on Feb. 28. to promote their second season, and it promises to cover Nicole’s relationship with the “Hot Girl Summer” artist.

“For the first time since Tory Lanez’s trial, Kelsey Nicole addresses all of the headlines, rumors, and gossip. From her relationship with Megan Thee Stallion to Wack 100’s recent claims of obtaining footage of that infamous evening, Kelsey doesn’t hold back. You don’t want to miss this,” read the caption of the post about the interview dropping Friday, March 3.

Nicole also shared a still shot from the upcoming interview in a since-deleted post on X with the caption, “S/o to the @Thedanzaproject for giving me a platform to open up on , follow their page on IG for more updates dates.”

Kelsey Nicole, Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend will have her first interview in 4 years on The Danza Project pic.twitter.com/cgLUEyPIZJ — MjA (@MjAUpdates) February 29, 2024

The July 12, 2020, shooting reportedly happened after the trio left the party together, and an argument ensued after Nicole, who had been having a sexual relationship with Lanez, learned that the “HISS” artist had also been intimate with the “Chixtape 5” rapper.

Megan later testified that Lanez shot her in the feet after saying, “Dance, b—h.” Nicole — who was offered immunity for her testimony — asserted her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when she testified in court last December.

“That morning, I woke up, and I had said a prayer,” she said. “If something’s that’s not for me, show me that. And that night, it was like destruction. … You know, you have to be prepared for what you ask for.”

Nicole also said that alcohol was a factor in the shooting that night and suggested that there was more footage of the shooting because it happened in Hollywood. Police bodycam footage showed the arrest and captured Stallion limping as she complied with officers on the scene while walking away from the vehicle.

“When it comes to a point where alcohol takes over and you become a different person, it’s time to let that s—t go,” she said. “Everybody’s life that night changed.”

Nicole also noted that she found out that evening about Stallion “betraying” her by sleeping with Lanez. “So, yeah, it did end up coming out that night that she had been betraying me. Believe it or not, that was my last time ever seeing her.”

The video also shows Nicole grooving to Nicki Minaj’s song “Big Foot.” The song was a response to Megan’s “Hiss” and features a few bars about sleeping with your best friend’s man and other insults, including the fact that Megan lied to Gayle King during an interview about being intimate with Lanez.

“Um, why did you lie about your lipo? /F—n’ your best friend man is crazy, you the type, though / You was lyin’ to the queen, then you went lyin’ to the King, Gayle,” Minaj raps.

Megan testified that she was shot by Lanez and that she and Nicole were both offered $1 million not to tell the police what happened in the vehicle that evening. Nicole also originally told prosecutors that Lanez shot Stallion, but on the stand, she said she couldn’t remember due to alcohol.

However, prosecutors presented a text that she sent to her former best friend’s security that said, “Help. Tory shot Meg. 911.”

Fans reacted after seeing the clip. One fan replied, “Her credibility been shot!! I don’t believe s— t she say.” Another fan wrote, “Of all the places imma drop some tea. There??? Not the shaderoom? Not Jason Lee Hollywood unlocked?”

“I’m ready to tune in this gonna be a good one,” noted another. “m mad she is spilling tea on a podcast but I’m watch it Chile,” added one.

Kelsey Nicole’s interview will stream live on March 3.