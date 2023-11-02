Akon Fires Back at Suge Knight Over Claims He and Producer Detail Did ‘Outrageous’ and ‘Disgusting’ Things to Two Underage Girls

Akon plans to take legal action against Suge Knight after the notorious record executive made some “disgusting” claims about the singer.

Akon and Knight have a history of bad blood between them. In 2009, at an All-Star Weekend wrap-up party hosted by the singer in Scottsdale, Arizona, things turned physical after Knight confronted Akon and ended with the Death Row co-founder being knocked out by Akon’s former road manager. In 2020, the “I Wanna Love You” singer shared that his problems with Knight began after he signed producer Detail.

Akon (left) says he will get his lawyers involved after Suge Knight made claims that he sexually assaulted a child. (Photos: @akon/Instagram, David McNew/AFP via Getty Images)

Detail owed Ray J, who was in business with Knight at the time, $25,000, and Knight believed he was entitled to half of Ray J’s debt. Akon said Suge hassled him for his $12,500 payback on four separate occasions — including one time at a recording studio.

Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for manslaughter, must have caught wind of Akon’s retelling of the story, because he made the Konvict Muzik CEO the subject of the first episode of his prison-recorded podcast, “Collect Call with Suge Knight.”

“Let’s tell the real truth,” Knight said in the episode’s introduction. He then claimed that he showed up at the studio in 2009 for a different reason than Akon suggests.

According to Knight, he was with one of his homegirls, a “hustler,” who had her 13-year-old sister and her sister’s 12-year-old friend with her. His homegirl received a phone call from Akon and Detail, who asked her to pull up to their hotel. She informed the pair that she had the two minors with her, but Knight convinced her to stop by anyway.

The unnamed woman told Knight that when they arrived, someone else called and asked her to pull up to a different room in the hotel. She told the person that she could not do so because she had to take the young girls home.

“He said, ‘Come by in 20 minutes, I got a big payday for you,’” Suge Knight revealed. “You, Akon, said, ‘Go ahead. You can leave your little sister and her friend right here. We can order them something to eat.’”

During the podcast episode, Knight recalls his homegirl returning to Akon and Detail’s room to find her sister and sister’s friend behaving strangely. The young girls didn’t want to eat and were scared and crying. Knight claims that once they got in the car, the girls revealed that Akon and Detail had sexually assaulted them.

Knight shared that he urged his friend not to go to the police, telling her, “Nah, we don’t do that, telling to the police. I’ll deal with it. I promise you that.” He then confirmed that this was why he pulled up on Akon at the studio session.

People had much to say after hearing Knight’s alleged account of Akon and Detail’s heinous acts. One podcast listener said, “I knew Suge having that podcast was a bad idea, now he already chasing clout,” while another commenter believed in his claims, sharing, “I believe it, too detailed to be made up.”

I believe it, too detailed to be made up — Sco (@real1sco) November 2, 2023

In an exclusive statement to Complex, Akon disputed the report. “I need to make it very clear that I absolutely deny these outrageous false and disgusting claims Suge Knight made on his podcast about me.” said Akon, adding, “I will be involving my legal team in filing a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Knight.”

Akon also went on X to publicly deny the claims. The singer wrote, “The world knows a lie when they hear it. It’s unfortunate that this man is going out like this. It’s sad and seriously embarrassing. Regardless of our history, I’m still going to be praying for him.”

In 2020, Detail, real name Noel Christopher Fisher, was arrested and charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of felony assault between 2010 and 2018. Two of his alleged victims were Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley who, in two separate court filings, accused Detail of sexually assaulting them in front of multiple people. Artists Tinashe, Bebe Rexha, and Jesse Reyez also came forward to share encounters of misconduct with the producer. He pleaded not guilty and is currently out on $6.3 million bond.

