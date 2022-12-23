‘I Wouldn’t Wish This on Anyone’: Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardi Speaks Out as Tory Lanez Assault Trial Nears Its End

As Tory Lanez trial’s on charges of shooting Megan “Thee Stallion” Pete in the foot in 2020 comes to an end, the Houston hottie’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, decided to share a message on his Instagram Story on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi @pardi/Instagram

Showing support to women who’ve fallen victim to injustices, the “Hoop Earrings” rapper wrote, “To any woman, especially ones of color that have suffered an injustice I feel for you.. When you do find the courage to speak up.. It seems you will be ridiculed.. Your credibility will questioned.. Your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass..”

Fontaine continued, “In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public.. To any one with a daughter, sister, mother, niece, aunt.. I pray for their protection.. I pray for their covering.. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Pardison Fontaine Speaks Out @pardi/Instagram

Fontaine’s message comes nine days after Pete took the stand in court to testify against Lanez, which resulted in her breaking down, wishing she hadn’t survived the alleged shooting at all.

According to People, Pete shared how one traumatizing act turned into a tumultuous turn of events where her sexual history is being put on display for all to hear.

“Not a day goes by without being called a liar,” Pete stated.

She continued, “This whole thing is about who I was having sex with, not who shot me, and I don’t know why.”



Pete even stated that her boyfriend, Pardi, felt embarrassed following the efense’s claims of Pete’s alleged sexual partners such as Lanez, rapper DaBaby and Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons.

“I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner is embarrassed,” Pete stated before emotionally admitting, “I don’t want to live. I wish he had just shot and killed me if I had to go through this torture.”

Since Pete first announced she’d been shot, her account of what happened that night in July 2020 has been met with mockery or even outright denial from some in the music industry by means of social media, or even in song.

50 Cent was the latest rapper who decided to troll Pete on Twitter by comparing her to Jussie Smollet, an actor who faked a racist attack on himself.

Before 50, it was Drake who seemingly took shots at Pete in his song, “Circo Loco” off his newest album “Her Loss” with rapper 21 Savage.

In the song Drake rapped, “The b—h lie ‘bout getting shot but she still a stallion,” after which Pete clapped back at him on Twitter, urging the rapper to “stop using my shooting for clout.”

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

The jury in the case could reach a verdict as early as Friday, Dec. 23.