‘You Been In the House All Your Life’: Fans Are Unimpressed After T.I. and Tiny’s Son King Harris Shows Off His Boxing Skills

It appears that T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King Harris is channeling his inner Muhammad Ali after showing off his swift and impressive boxing skills.

The young rapper surprised fans everywhere by uploading a video on his Instagram, where he can be seen throwing a combination of jabs and uppercuts with his instructor while ducking a few punches.

King Harris shows social media users his impressive boxing skills. (Pictured: @the_next_king10/Instagram)

The 19-year-old added the song “Hard To Handle” by rappers Young Scooter and Future to the upload, which gave the overall video an intense vibe. “LIL N—A BUT IM BIG DAWG BE GONE FOR A MIN TIME TO SHAKE BAC,” Harris’ caption read.

His comments section overflowed with IG users comparing the youngster to his father. “Tip jr,” one person wrote followed by another comment that read, “Beastly.”

However, with positive comments came negative ones that suggested Harris was biting off more than he could chew. One person wrote, “Somebody gone stretch his lila—.”

Another said, “No cap baby Ti you been in the house all your life which is a good thing you never had to jump off tha porch and stand on no bihness you never been shot at or had to shoot back so why you wanna be a gangster aka wild child.”

Boxing is not a new passion, as Harris previously has posted videos of himself sparring back in 2020. In one of the videos, Tip can be heard cheering him on as he records the practice.

Watch the Full Video Here.

Tip has always been a strong supporter of the “Drip” artist despite criticism of his behavior and online antics. The father-and-son duo recently appeared on “The Baller Alert Show,” where Harris explained why he views himself as a young T.I.

“I’m him when he made his most mistakes,” he said while pointing to his dad at the 18:40 time mark. “That’s what he tells me.”

As Harris has gotten older, he’s faced public scrutiny for arguing with Waffle House employees, persuading a homeless man to do the spicy chip challenge, and getting arrested for an undisclosed issue.

TI Son, King Harris Has Bonded Out After Being Arrested Last Night pic.twitter.com/hu6WbYXCdt — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 1, 2022

His controversial acts have caused critics to accuse him of trying to be a “gangster” or appearing to want the lifestyle his father grew up in and raps about. In spite of the backlash, T.I. recently admitted that his child isn’t doing anything different from what he did as a teenager.

The three-time Grammy winner made the claims while speaking on the “We In Miami” podcast with host Slim Stunta Stung Lifestyle. T.I. claimed his son has had “some tumultuous times… but the Lord ain’t through with him yet.



“He reminds me of myself at a time in my life where I made the most egregious mistakes I could ever make and I paid dearly for them,” T.I. continued.

Though Harris may remind his dad of himself, the “Whatever You Like” hitmaker noted that a large difference between the two is the unconditional love and support Harris will forever have from him and his mother Tiny.

