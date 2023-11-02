‘The Real Ghost and Angela’: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Make It ‘Instagram Official’ Months After Leaving Their Spouses and ‘GMA’ Scandal That Nearly Tanked Their Careers

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have announced they have a new podcast nearly one year following the revelation of an extramarital affair with each other that nearly destroyed their careers.

After their relationship came to light, both were suspended from their ABC morning talk show. But they have not stopped making appearances publicly and together since then.

However, the former “GMA3: What You Need To Know” anchors were terminated from ABC following the scandal.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach reveal new gigs since ‘GMA’ cheating scandal. (Photo: @ajrobach/Instagram.)

Robach, 50, and 46-year-old Holmes both shared the announcement on their Instagram pages on Nov. 1 about their joint new podcast, “Amy and T.J.”

“How’s this for instagram official? #silentnomore,” read the post’s caption. “‘Amy & T.J.’ December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. @amyandtjpodcast.”

A press release obtained by People magazine also announced the new podcast and called the lovers “a formidable broadcasting team with years of experience.”

“Hosts and executive producers Robach and Holmes are a formidable broadcasting team with decades of experience delivering headline news and captivating viewers nationwide,” the announcement said. “Now, the duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between.”

The release continued, “Nothing is off limits.” The announcement also promised that the duo would talk about their romance on the podcast for the first time publicly.

Their affair came to light after Holmes and Robach were caught in photographs holding hands last November. Both were married at the time to other people. Holmes was married to immigration lawyer Marilee Fiebig, while Robach was married to “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue. By January, ABC announced that the anchors would not be returning to the network following an investigation. Holmes filed for a divorce in December 2022, while Robach finalized her divorce in March of this year.

According to Page Six, Holmes and Robach began dating while training for the half marathon in New York City before ending things with their partners in August 2022.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

Two others said, “From the prime time to influencer” and “Capitalizing on wrecking homes. Yeah, that seems normal #sarcasm.”

“The podcast precisely no one is clamoring for,” noted one. “They really happy the real Angela and Ghost,” replied another, in reference to characters from the hit television show produced by 50 Cent, “Power.”

Ghost meeting Angela for the 1st time in 18 years.



That man was so happy😂 #Power #PowerBookGhost pic.twitter.com/EFH0ku5Kdi — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) May 15, 2023

In the Starz series, James “Ghost” St. Patrick jeopardized his marriage for his high school sweetheart, Angela Valdes, who came back into his life later. They fell in love all over again reminiscing on old times even though their careers often crossed paths. Ghost was a club owner, money launderer and drug dealer, while Valdes was a federal attorney.

Holmes and Fiebig were married for 12 years and share two daughters. Robach and Shue were also married for 12 years and they share one son.

“Amy and T.J.” will make its debut on Dec. 5.

