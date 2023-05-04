‘Put a Ring on It This Time’: Fans Are Ecstatic That Nelly and Ashanti Are Reportedly Back Together 10 Years After Their Initial Split

After months of speculation, it looks like Nelly and Ashanti are officially back together!

The two artists reportedly have rekindled their romance following their breakup 10 years ago, and seem to be enjoying each other.

Ashanti and Nelly are reportedly back together! (Photo: @mhorta33/Instagram)

A source told “Entertainment Tonight,” “Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both are very happy.”

The two met in 2003 at a Grammy Awards press conference, with this encounter leading to their decade-long on-off-relationship. While they kept their relationship pretty private, it was confirmed that they broke things off for good in 2013.

Once news about their relationship hit The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, several fans suggested that the 48-year-old rapper make Ashanti, 42, his wife this time around, now that he was given a second chance.

“YES! Put a ring on it this time.”



“They BETTER get married !”

“I just hope he bringing a ring this time and not wasting her time again.”

“They are older this time and hopefully learned alot in their time apart. I wish them the best and marriage this time if that’s what they want.”

On May 3, the two were captured dancing together at a club to some of Ashanti’s classic hits. In another video shared by The Shade Room, Ashanti can be seen standing on an elevated surface wearing an all-black bodysuit, black shades and a black hat.

Nelly, who is also in all-black with a red hat on, was spotted behind Ashanti as he held onto her waist, seemingly helping the R&B singer maintain her balance.

Most of the fans in the outlet’s comments section approved of the couple spinning the block one more time to continue their love story.

“He spent the block cause them thighs be thighing,” one comment read.

“Awww man my sis really took a spin around the block,” another wrote.

Nelly and Ashanti have been spotted together a lot over the past few months, and fans have been begging them to reunite as a couple.

Though it is unclear when the pair’s flame re-sparked, the “Body On Me” artists began fueling their latest romance rumors after fans spotted them holding hands last month. The two attended the Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia boxing match and were spotted walking through the T-Mobile Arena, where the fight was held.

Nelly finna Will Smith anybody that comes close to Ashanti 🤣 everybody should stay far away 😌



Nelly and Ashanti pic.twitter.com/28I7KBYKR4 — Ioana Ioana (@BabyM07) April 28, 2023

In addition to that, fans have also snapped photos of Ashanti and Nelly appearing to wear the same chain and acknowledged how flirty and comfortable they seem during their recent live performances.

After their relationship ended in 2013, Nelly found himself in a seven-year romance with Floyd Mayweather’s ex-fiancée, Shantel Jackson. However, in 2021, they decided to part ways after “growing apart,” according to Jackson on an episode of “The Real.”



A few months later, Nelly and Ashanti reunited for the first time since their own breakup at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s “Verzuz” battle. Even then, fans noticed the big smile on his face as he approached Ashanti to give her a hug on stage at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden.

Ashanti previously shut down any possibilities of a possible reconciliation with Nelly during an Instagram Live with the two New York rappers. But it appears as if the universe had other plans for them.