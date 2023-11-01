’It’s a Little Too Much’: The Game Defends His Teenage Daughter’s ‘Cute’ Costume After Critics Say She Looks ‘Too Grown’ In New Photos

The Game’s decision to let his 13-year-old daughter pick out her own Halloween costume didn’t seem to roll over well with fans who deemed the teen’s outfit “too grown.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, the West Coast rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – shared that he decided to let his only daughter, California Dream Taylor, have more of a say over her Halloween apparel, despite him usually being an overprotective father.

“Happy Halloween or whatever… I don’t know what I did, but the good lord is really paying me back through my only daughter,” he wrote in an extensive Instagram post. Attached to his caption was a series of photos that featured California dressed in a Dallas Cowboy crop top and biker shorts with a bedazzled football-shaped purse.

Fans say The Game’s daughter is ‘too grown’ after he shares photos of her Halloween costume. (Pictured: @losangelesconfidential/Instagram)

The Game’s caption continued, “I love this girl with all my heart. She is my world…. And as tall, beautiful & as smart as she is…. I miss my little baby who had a lisp & couldn’t dance to save her life lmaooo.”

“She makes straight A’s.. heavy on the straight…. So this is the 1st Halloween I allowed her to pick her own costume & she went straight to @fashionnova with her moms card with no hesitation lol… she kept it cute but I still low key wanna fight somebody… I just don’t know who [And someone tell her we are a 49ers household],” the 43-year-old penned.

The Game concluded, “To all the fathers with beautiful daughters… I feel your pain.”

The Game’s daughter at 13 vs Me at 13 … pic.twitter.com/LCzhCIquE9 — IG: _alteregobrat (@britsalterego) October 31, 2023

The Game’s message was shared on Hollywood Unlocked’s feed where a few of the site’s commenters appeared to disprove of his daughter’s costume. One fan claimed that the teenager was too young to rock an outfit like that, writing, “13 !? Dressed like this ?! This is keeping it cute for a 16/17 year old NOT 13.”

Another user said, “She’s too grown. I don’t like it. She’s a beautiful girl but I want to slow down on the big girl looks so much. I can’t deal.” One other comment noted, “It’s a little too much for a 13-year-old.”

Nevertheless, there were also a few individuals who defended California’s costume, suggesting that folks were simply sexualizing the young girl in unwarranted fashion. Two people penned, “She just tall and f—–g gorgeous thats the only reason it looks crazy,” and “Y’all kids be wearing SHEIN and fashion nova half shirts on the regular at 2 years old so shut up Lls.”

California also shared a carousel of images of her costume to her own Instagram page and her post attained more than 4,000 likes.

Concerns about California’s style began to arise after she shared photos of herself in what some called an “inappropriate” silver dress while at Diddy’s twin daughters,l D’Lila and Jessie Combs’ sweet 16 celebration.

Many social media users not only judged Cali but also criticized The Game for allowing his young daughter to walk out of the house in the ensemble.

However, The Game shut down the haters by defending her, stating that he and California’s mother, Tiffany Cambridge, “agreed” to let their second child together wear the controversial piece.

Cambridge and the “Hate It or Love It” rapper also share a 16-year-old son, King Justice Taylor, together. The father of three has another child, 20-year-old Harlem Caron Taylor, from a previous relationship.

In addition to California’s outfits, fans have also criticized how close she and The Game appear to be in photos and videos. There have been many instances when the “How We Do” artist had to speak out after innocent photos of them together caused commotion online.

