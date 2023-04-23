‘True Love Never Dies’: Ashanti and Nelly Seemingly ‘Spin the Block,’ Seen Together Holding Hands At Boxing Match

Ashanti and Nelly may be giving their love another shot!

The two artists were spotted over the weekend attending the highly viewed fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. Not only were they sitting next to each other, but a video showed that on their way to their seats, Nelly reaches back to grab Ashanti’s hand.

Nelly and Ashanti during Ashanti’s 25th birthday surprise party at Glo in New York City, on Oct. 13, 2005. (Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Fans reacted to the videos with excitement saying, “IM SO HAPPY FOR THEM @ASHANTI YOU DESERVE THIS YALL BACK AT IT TRUE LOVE NEVER DIES” and “Sometimes you have to spin the block back around.”

Another person even predicted a wedding in the former love birds’ future. “Baby yesssss they getting married this time. Sometimes u gotta go without someone to see how much you need them. He knows now,” they wrote.

Nelly and Ashanti’s relationship began after they met in 2003. While neither ever said much about their relationship they did manage to keep it going on and off for over a decade. So it was a shock to fans when the two decided to call it quits in 2014.

Just like with their relationship, they’ve both kept the reason for their breakup under wraps. But many think Nelly may have double-crossed Ashanti in some way after she said she had been betrayed before in a 2015 interview on “The Meredith Vieira Show.”

Nelly and Ashanti spotted together at the Gervonta Davis versus Ryan Garcia boxing match on April 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photos: Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)

She said, “I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities, it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed. You just have to grow. You have to grow up. You have to accept responsibility for the things that you do. I’m not a big fan of people being cowards.”

While Nelly also didn’t speak too much on the breakup, he did find himself in another relationship later in 2014 that lasted seven years. He dated Shantel Jackson, who is not only the CEO of Shoe Gummi but also is the ex-fiancée of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

In 2021, Jackson and Nelly split up. Jackson told “The Real” hosts that they “started to grow apart” but that they “just had to come to the realization of ‘look, let’s take this time and see if this split is going to bring it back full circle for us.’ And honestly, that’s what we’re doing.”

Just a few short months later, both Nelly and Ashanti appeared on stage to perform songs during Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s “Verzuz.” During the event, Nelly made his way over to Ashanti and gave her a hug, which — according to Ashanti — was the first time she had seen him in six years.

After that, Ashanti made it clear that there was no real chance of Nelly and her getting back together in interviews with Angie Martinez and on an IG live with Ja Rule, Fat Joe, and Remy Ma.

But after a few flirty moments since those interviews, it looks like she may have had a change of heart.