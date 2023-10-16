‘Push That Wig Back Some’: Nelly’s Extravagant Gift for Ashanti Derails When Fans Zoom In on Her Hair

Ashanti was left speechless after Nelly iced her out for her birthday, but fans were left speechless at the hair that rested on the R&B singer’s head.

The “Happy” songstress turned 43 years old on Friday, Oct. 13, and video footage that shows Nelly showering his boo thang with a diamond necklace and watch began circulating online days later.

In the video, Ashanti looks too stunned to speak as the brand-new gifts are revealed. Nelly, 48, can also be seen smiling like a proud parent as he watches his “Body on Me” collaborator all worked up over her presents. As a thank-you, she embraced Nelly with hugs and a kiss.

Their PDA-filled recording was shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where fans gushed over Ashanti and Nelly’s rekindled romance. However, a few commenters seemed to be distracted by the Grammy winner, who was spotted wearing a long, straight, middle-part wig.

Fans zoom in on Ashanti’s wig after Nelly showers her in diamonds as a birthday gift. (Pictured: @Extasy32111/X)

“This is nice…but push that wig back some.”

“Ashanti come here right quick…*snatches wig off** other than that I’m happy 4 them.”

“She must of threw that wig on so they could record.”

“Imma send my girl a wig.”

In a special Birthday tribute post shared by Nelly, fans are able to see the evolution of Ashanti’s hairstyles since they began dating.

“One time for the birthday girl,” he wrote. “Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women.”

Nelly continued, “I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

Ashanti even commented under his sweet post, writing, “Awwwwww Thanku Big head!!!!!!!! love ya!!!!”

Always been here for Nelly & Ashanti 🥹❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JE2ZHa5pc4 — leaveittokirae ⚪️ (@leaveittokirae) October 16, 2023

As previously reported, Ashanti and Nelly confirmed back in May that they had decided to give their love another try after breaking up over a decade ago. In the months leading up to the announcement, the “John Tucker Must Die” actress and the “Ride Wit Me” rapper were spotted holding hands at the Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia boxing match.

While the couple has managed to keep the status of their relationship up to fans’ imaginations, Nelly recently confirmed their years’-long on-again/off-again romance had been rekindled while speaking with Rasheeda and Kirk Frost.

“I think it surprised both of us though,” he shared. “It wasn’t anything that was like, I don’t think planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

One day after the release of Nelly’s interview, Ashanti confirmed that “we’re together” during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

She showed up to the event rocking a handbag that featured a 20-year-old photo of her and Nelly.

After news about their romantic reunion reached fans, many individuals urged Nelly to “put a ring” on Ashanti’s finger in an attempt to not let her slip away for a second time.