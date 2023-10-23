‘She Did Not Look Like That 5 Days Ago’: Karlie Redd Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup In New Photos Posted on the Gram

‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ castmate Karlie Redd constantly reinvents herself. The reality star used her platform to launch her music career, and most recently she announced her latest venture — a board game called “Wines & Words.”

Many of her 4.1 million followers noticed a reinvention, but it had nothing to do with her personal enterprise. People peeped that her face looked a little bit different than it did in previous photographs.

The “Bumper Heavy” recording artist posted two images of her in sexy lingerie that seemed to promote the new single. Dipped in black lace and a long-flowing wig, she peeks over her shoulder with a glow on her face.

It was that look, highlighted in the second slide, that became the subject of much discussion in the comments section.

One person asked, “Who is that?” Another person questioned what it took to get such a youthful appearance. “She looks so different and way younger. Is it a filter LOL cuz this does not even look like her.”

“This that AI,” someone commented, believing they knew what made her look so different, as someone else suggested looking at her past pictures, saying, “She did not look like that 5 days ago.”

Not everyone thought Karlie Redd was playing visual wizardry on social media. A fan said it was all in the skillful wrist of the makeup artist, “Soft beat for the win, girl.”

The former model said that was exactly what it was: a soft beat.

“That’s what I just told my regular makeup artist. This was with hardly no makeup. I am starting to see I do not need much makeup.”

People still did not believe her. “Go live. I need to see if this is really you,” one commenter wrote.

This is not the first time Karlie Redd has been attacked for her looks. In 2022, the 50-year-old was accused of getting plastic surgery on her face. She said the only thing she had done was minimal cosmetic work to her lips.

“Let’s talk makeup. Let’s talk real s**t. You know, because everybody’s talking s**t about my face,” she said.

“Let’s keep it real. I got lip injections, and Tim is always getting on me, like, ‘Stop doing the lip injections or whatever.’ So, I’m going to stop because everyone is always talking s**t about my face,” she said.

She added, “That’s all I got on my face. I have not had surgery, but I always make Tim do my makeup with my eyes doing (sic) slanted. […] That is my thing; make my eyes catty.”

In 2020, she also admitted to going to Dr. Simon Ourian, a dermatologist to the stars, to get Coollaser treatments.

“For those who swear I had all this surgery done to my face. I have never had surgery but here’s my secret,” she said in a link that is no longer active. “[Simon Ourian, M.D.] Cool Laser Treatment [was] done to my face. He also did my lips. But NO Surgery.”

While the original link is no longer on Instagram, Ourian captured the post and put it up on his profile, seemingly using her claim as a promotion for his business.

