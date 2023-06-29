‘Literally Didn’t Recognize Her at First’: Phaedra Parks Transforms Into ‘Southern Belle Barbie’ as She Debuts New Blond Look

Phaedra Parks is at it again, eating the girls up on social media with another one of her signature blond looks. Earlier this month, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum rocked a brown wig in photos on her Instagram.

Now Parks has shared a video of herself getting beautified by her glam team on June 29. The video was set to the song “Barbie World” by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj.

The 49-year-old reality star can be seen wearing a nude-colored bra and gold-highlighted bundles provided by Kendra’s Boutique as she had the finishing touches to her makeup done. She captioned the post, “A wise girl knows her limits. A smart girl knows that she has none. Hair: @kendrasboutique.”

Phaedra Parks gets glammed up on Instagram. @phaedraparks/Instagram

Fans reacted to the glam video in the comments section and took note of Parks’ new look.

“How are you aging backwards!”

“NOW WAIT JUST ONE DAMN MINUTE ,CAUSE WHOOOO ON HAIR AND MAKEUP.”

“Eat the girls right on up sis!!!!”

“Literally didn’t recognize her at first. Aging backwards.”

Other ladies from “The Real Housewives” franchise also remarked on the video. “RHOA” star Shereé Whitfield replied, “Luv that color southern belle Barbie.”

Teresa Giudice from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” wrote, “Wow!!! Beautiful.”

“Bad Girls Club” star Tanisha Thomas added, “The category is FACE.”

Parks has worn blond hair many times, but this new hairdo falls right in the family of her other signature looks. She regularly shares photos of herself wearing different shades of blond, but last May fans were calling her “the ebony Marilyn Monroe.”

The attorney and actress shared pictures of herself sporting a platinum blond wig, which had fans comparing her look to the likes of Nicki Minaj, Yung Miami, and her former co-star, Whitfield.

“Blondes have so much fun,” wrote Whitfield, who has been rocking her own blond look as of late, in her comments.

Parks was recently in Orlando, Florida, at the Akira Back’s Salt + the Cellar restaurant located in the Ette Hotel. She was accompanied by her two sons she shares with Apollo Nida, 13-year-old Ayden and 10-year-old Dylan.

In an interview with People magazine, she gloated about her well-traveled children, who have had their passports “since birth.”

“They can be a bit bougie,” joked Parks. “They have great manners. I’m very proud to call them mine. They’ve had their passport since birth. They’ve been to Paris, they’ve been to London, they’ve been to Cuba. Dylan loves all Asian countries. That’s his big thing. My eldest son Ayden loves Paris because he thinks he can speak French well.”

The 49-year-old attorney recently joined the cast of “Married to Medicine” and is expected to make her debut during the show’s upcoming 10th season.