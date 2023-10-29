‘Worry About Juan’s Hotel & Laundromat Receipts’: Fans Call Out Robyn Dixon for Gossiping About Co-Star Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Husband After Woman Alleges She Was Pregnant By Him

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” are calling out Robyn Dixon after she and co-star Gizelle Bryant got carried away discussing the recent cheating rumors about Candiace Dillard Bassett‘s husband.

Chris Bassett was accused of impregnating another woman and paying for her to have an abortion this summer. He allegedly told her to “get rid of it” in order to not jeopardize his wife’s reputation on “RHOP.” It’s unclear if the affair has ended but the woman claimed she was still communicating with Chris earlier this month.

But Dixon said she believes where there’s smoke there’s fire during a recent episode of their joint podcast, “Reasonably Shady.”

(From left) Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Chris Bassett and Candiace Dillard Bassett. (Photo: Lailah Lynn Media / YouTube)

“I know people are probably gonna try to say, ‘Oh, we need more proof.’ I’ve seen, I’ve seen enough to kinda know that something was done that wasn’t supposed to happen,” said Dixon.

Fans of The Neighborhood Talk reacted on Instagram, and several in the comment section took verbal jabs at the ladies. “And doesn’t that ‘pastor’ have 11 children via the congregation?” wrote one person referring to Bryant’s ex-husband and father of her children, Pastor Jamal Bryant.

Giselle and the pastor share three daughters, born during their marriage from 2002 to 2009. She is the one filed for divorce after accusing him of infidelity, and she’s also the one who accused Chris of flirting with her during season 7.

Meanwhile, Dixon’s own philandering husband is Juan Dixon. The Dixons were divorced for close to a decade over Juan’s past cheating habits, and the couple recently re-married last year only months after he was accused of meeting another woman in a hotel room.

“Robyn girl worry about Juan’s hotel & laundromat receipts,” replied one. “Thank you!”

“Says the person that believes her husband got a woman a hotel room and nothing happened girl goodnight,” added another. “The way she gets cheated on PUBLICLY every 3-5 business days she should sit this out,” wrote a third.

Incidentally, Dixon did say during the discussion that she spoke from experience regarding the cheating rumors and therefore had some insight regarding adultery.

“These guys are so stupid,” said Dixon. “Why would they even entertain these women? And when I say guys, I’m speaking for my own as well. Why do they entertain these thirsty women? Who are fans.”

Bryant replied, “I’m not gonna talk about yours, I’m not gonna talk about Juan, but I’m just going to say that some of these guys are miserable, unhappy, unhappy at home.”

Noting how quick Candiace is with her witty remarks during arguments with her cast mates, one social media user wrote, “Okay so when Candiance goes to hell with the read about your marriage please don’t make no excuse or cry wolf Ms. Stale. Because we will be popcorn ready for this read.”

The Bassetts dated for two years before tying the knot and getting married on “RHOP” in August 2018. They recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. They have no children together, but Chris has three children from his previous relationships.

