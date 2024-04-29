‘If She Loved Him She’d Tell Him the Truth’: LeBron James’ Sweet Support of His Wife Savannah James Goes Left When Fans Notice His Hair

Basketball wife and new podcaster Savannah James has gone viral after she and her husband 20-time All-Star baller LeBron James were playing around on social media.

The two created a slight buzz after the Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their playoff series. The Ohio native, who is the first player to pass 39,000 and 40,000 regular-season points in the NBA, hopped on to encourage his fans to tune in to her show.

Savannah James tries to hold back tears as husband LeBron James asked her about his hairline online. (Photo Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

The couple’s chemistry leaped off the screen even on Instagram Live. King James hit his wife of 11 years up on the social media platform as she was preparing to film an episode of her new podcast “Everybody’s Crazy.”

The L.A. Lakers forward said he wanted to get on the Live, joking, “I’m crazy too,” playing on the show’s name.

As Savannah giggles with her friend, she asked James if he remembered that he was supposed to be calling in to the show.

Casually, he answered, saying, “Well, I seen y’all went live, so I just, you know, took a chance to see if I can get on live.”

The couple’s smiles covered their face as they looked at each other, and their playful nature could be seen when the conversation shifted to James’ hairline.

“Why I can’t see my hairline?” No. 23 said to his wife, smoothing down his hair.

Savannah quickly clapped back, “I don’t know about that, bro.”

Fans immediately caught the quick jab.

“LeBron catching hairline strays from Savannah is hilarious,” one person posted.

LeBron catching hairline strays from Savannah is hilarious https://t.co/CsDczgE3pL — Peddy Tendergrass (the rebrand failed) (@mybad5141) April 28, 2024

Another person said, “I want my wife to support my receding hairline the they Savannah does LeBron.” A third added, “If she loved him she’d tell him the truth about his hair.”

People have been talking about the athlete’s hairline and crown for years.

Ten years ago, one X user wrote, “Lebron been stealing Savannah’s prenatal vitamins. My man got his hairline back.”

In 2017, GQ.com ran an article titled “LeBron James Finally Surrendered to His Hairline,” when he decided to cut his hair down low.

However, then his hair started to miraculously grow again. But since then it seemed to fall out during a game against the Utah Jazz in 2019. Clips from the sideline show his teammate Anthony Davis trying to tell him that something is going on with his hair — in the middle of the game.

Speculation has swirled in the past regarding his hairline and crown, with many asking whether the NBA superstar has undergone a hair transplant. James is not helpful, as he often is seen brushing or combing his hair.

While a lot of attention has been paid to James for his balding, with fans debating if he actually has gotten hair plugs or some miracle treatment to promote hair growth, he is not the only one.

Ballers like Derrick White of the Boston Celtics, Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, and Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls struggle with hair loss.

Caruso said three years ago that social media platforms sometimes prevent people from addressing their hair issues.

“So, you got social media, you got all this stuff telling you what you should be, what you should do. Whatever you want to do, do it,” he told GQ magazine in 2021.

“You want to go get a toupee, you want to put some plugs in, go for it. If you want to shave it all, shave it all,” he continued.

“At the end of the day, it’s your life. You’re the one that has to answer the questions and why you did what you did. And as long as you’re happy with it, that’s all there really is to it,” he added.

James appears to do what he wants and has a great sense of humor about his hair.

Once he hopped on the internet to bemoan his former teammate Dwyane Wade’s full head of hair, saying, “It’s not fair.”

Another clip, he can be seen, again playing around with Savannah, but this time wearing one of her wigs.

She too is a good sport — and many have taken note of how cool she is with her man.

“I’ve said this since day one, Savannah is one gorgeous black woman. LeBron is the blueprint for any young black man,” one person wrote on the X platform. “Not just being an athlete, but being a great role model. Dude won at life!”

LeBron won, regardless of what his hair looks like.