‘Told the Child Bye Bye Bye’: Justin Timberlake Called a ‘2x Villain’ as Fans Dredge Up History With Janet Jackson and Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Termination

Britney Spears fans are calling Justin Timberlake a villain after Spears revealed that she got pregnant while dating the NSync frontman, but he urged her to have an abortion. Spears made the revelation in her forthcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

People magazine reports the 41-year-old pop star wanted to keep the baby. However, Timberlake wasn’t thrilled and didn’t want to be a father, so she terminated the pregnancy.

Trending Today

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy,” she wrote. “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

Britney Spears (L) and Justin Timberlake (R) (Photo: Access Hollywood screenshot/YouTube)

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she continued. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father… To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

Britney Spears Reveals She Had an Abortion Because Justin Timberlake 'Didn’t Want to Be a Father' (Exclusive) pic.twitter.com/Qt2Pzz6oRl — People (@people) October 17, 2023

The Shade Room shared the news, and fans dragged Timberlake in their comments section.

“Told the child ‘Bye Bye Bye,” replied one fan.

“Now he a 2x villain,” echoed an Instagram commenter, referencing Timberlake’s treatment of Janet Jackson following ‘Nipplegate,’ in which the duo performed together at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, when Timberlake ripped Jackson’s costume during the live performance and accidentally revealed her breast. Timberlake mainly remained unscathed, while Jackson bore the brunt of the criticism.

Other fans questioned Spears’ motives behind sharing this information. “This was 23 years ago when they were at the height of their careers, though,” replied a social media user. “This makes it sound like JT is the villain here, but I’m sure not having a child benefited her at the time.”

“Sigh, she has been talking to Jada,” wrote another user.

Spears and Timberlake broke up in 2002, and she went on to have two sons, 18-year-old Sean Preston and 17-year-old Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The “Circus” singer also was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and spent 13 years under a court-ordered conservatorship before it was terminated in 2021. Timberlake is now married to actress Jessica Biel, and they share two sons, 8-year-old Silas and 2-year-old Phineas.

A source close to Timberlake and Biel has since issued a statement regarding Spears’ forthcoming tell-all.

“Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir,” the source tells Entertainment Tonight. “In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.”

Read the Original Story Here.