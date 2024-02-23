‘I’ve Heard That Several Times’: Jada Pinkett Smith Suspects She Gets Paid Less for Acting Roles Because She’s Married to Oscar Winner Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith dropped a bombshell about pay disparities in Hollywood during a recent interview weeks after Taraji P. Henson called out the industry for pay inequity.

While talking about the pay disparities for Black women in Hollywood, Pinkett Smith said she’s been told “several times” that she didn’t need the money because she was married to megastar Will Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

“The Matrix Reloaded Actress” was talking about the interview last December where “The Color Purple” star broke down while discussing pay disparities. During a panel discussion with the cast and Gayle King on SiriusXM, Henson broke down in tears after King asked her if she was thinking of quitting acting.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” said Henson, adding that she was “tired” of hearing movie executives claim that Black stories don’t translate overseas.

During an appearance on an episode of NPR’s “It’s Been a Minute” that aired on Feb. 20, Smith said that her “heart broke” for Henson.

“My heart broke for Taraji, and I was also happy, you know, that her courage,” said Pinkett Smith. “How courageous she was to speak about it in the way that she did, you know? It’s hard to speak about. One of the things with Taraji. She is the breadwinner of her family. Her pressures would be different than mine.”

Pinkett Smith added that Black entertainers often can’t walk away despite being underpaid because they are supporting their families.

After NPR host Brittany Luse asked about Henson’s contention that Black actresses aren’t offered the same pay for the same work as white actresses or given certain perks customary in the business, Pinkett Smith agreed.

“Oh, yes. People would literally say, well, you don’t need it. You’re married to Will,” said the actress. “Yeah. I’ve heard that several times.”

The “Collateral” actress added that the pay disparities have “a lot to do with” her acting less, and she’s thinking about directing.

Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish are re-uniting for "Girls Trip 2". But this time they'll be heading to Ghana

A sequel to the hit film “Girls Trip” is reportedly in the works, but when asked about “Girls Trip 2,” Pinkett Smith played coy and said that she hadn’t heard anything about the sequel after Luse noted that the entertainment website IMDb reports the film is in production.

However, director Will Packer confirmed the sequel back in 2022. “Girls Trip” grossed $140 million worldwide.