‘Damn Jada Breaking Up Everyone’s Relationship, Not Just Hers’: Jada Pinkett Smith Blamed Following Reports Her Brother Is Getting a Divorce; Fans Are Sick of Hearing About the Family

Days after Jada Pinkett Smith told the world that she and her husband, Will Smith, have been separated for seven years, the “Set It Off” star’s brother is following suit with his relationship in rocky terrain.

Like his sister, Caleeb Pinkett is a Hollywood actor and producer who has worked on films such as the 2014 “Annie” remake and the Baltimore coming-of-age movie “Charm City Kings.” He even worked on films with his brother-in-law, like “After Earth” and “King Richard,” which Smith starred in, winning an Oscar last year.

Unlike his sister, Caleeb’s relationship looks like it is in even more danger as the 43-year-old’s wife, Patricia Pinkett, filed for divorce on Oct. 16, reports TMZ.

Caleeb Pinkett, Jada Pinkett Smith’s brother, is getting divorced, and some fans are blaming Pinkett Smith. (Photo:@caleebpinkett/Instagram)

The Pinketts had been together for 17 years of marriage. Not too dissimilar from his sister’s relationship, Mr. and Mrs. Pinkett have been separated since 2020, according to the latter’s documents. She listed irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.

The former couple share a daughter, and Patricia is looking for joint legal and physical custody. According to the outlet, she wants the courts to order Caleeb to pay her spousal support but to terminate his ability to receive the same.

People on social media seem to have mixed reactions, with many saying they were over any news about the Pinkett Smith clan.

One social media user said, “Listen the last thing we need is another Pinkett which I’ve never heard of on my TL enough is enough with the smith-pinkett and everybody related to them, Not the extended fam too.”

Yet others found a way to blame Pinkett’s sister for his divorce.

“Its a family curse, why am i not suprised.”

“Damn Jada breaking up everyone’s relationship not just hers.”

“Like brother, like sister.”

“Hell at least she was able to pull the trigger and not hold out for 7 years.”

News about Jada Pinkett Smith has overflowed from media outlets over the past two weeks as she goes on a press run for her new memoir, “Worthy.” The biggest news drop was when Pinkett Smith let the world know that she and her husband have been apart since 2016.

During a sit down with the “Today” show, host Hoda Kotb summarized part of Pinkett Smith’s book, stating, “In 2016, you and Will decided that you were going to live completely separate lives. It was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce.” At the time, it looked like the “Menace II Society” star agreed with Kotb’s synopsis.

The interview led to many think pieces and arguments all over social media, with everyone from common folk to Stephen A. Smith and 50 cent explaining how they felt about Pinkett Smith.

The 52-year-old made a reappearance on the NBC morning show to clear up one big misconception that came from the earlier talk with Kotb. Pinkett Smith stood by her decision, noting that the separation has brought her and Will closer.

Pinkett Smith said, “It’s been difficult, but it’s been beautiful.”

She said they are working very hard at bringing their relationship back together. Even though the Smiths’ relationship looks like it is heading in a good direction, some fans are simply tired of hearing about them all together.