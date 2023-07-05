‘The OG Still Has It’: Ice-T Has a Message for ‘Weirdo’ Critics Dragging His Wife Coco After She Shares New Photos of Herself Posing In a Thong

Ice-T is defending his wife Coco Austin after social media critics complained about the steamy photos she shared on the Fourth of July.

To celebrate Independence Day, Austin shared two new pictures of herself posing while holding two American flags. She sported a white thong and a red crop top, that showed part of her breasts, with “Arizona 1978” printed on the front.

Coco Austin shares nearly nude photos to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: @coco/Instagram)

In one image, the 43-year-old showed off her backside as she stood next to a swimming pool holding the American flags. Both images were shared on Instagram and Twitter, and in the caption she explained why she was dressed as she was in the photos.

“Happy ‘4th Of July’ to everyone!! Celebrating in AZ.,” she wrote. “Yes, it gets HOT out.”

Fans reacted to the latest salacious pics form Ice-T’s wife in the comments section, and afterward several went in on the model, bringing up the couple’s young daughter, Chanel.

“You are a mother,” wrote one fan. “How do you think your daughter will feel when she sees these pictures??”

Ice-T clapped back with a vengeance, writing, “Go do some sits up b—h. Lol.”

Austin regularly shares pictures of herself, her body and others of her family on all of her social media accounts. The West Coast legend then questioned why people followed her if they didn’t like the type of content she posts.

“If you have a Problem with Coco… Why do you still Follow her??? Weirdo s—t,” Ice-T wrote.

Fans loved seeing the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor making victims out of the trolls commenting on his wife’s page.

“It’s Ice T under the comments cursing people out I’m crying,” replied one fan. “Y’all leave his wife alone, he loves it that’s all that matters!”

Another said, “If her husband don’t have a problem with it why should anybody else should she has a beautiful body,” noted one. “And she wants to show it if you don’t like it then unfollow it’s not that hard she’s also a beautiful woman.”

“Holy shit. The OG still has it. She is better now than ever,” added a third.

Meanwhile, the “Colors” artist shared a separate Fourth of July photo of the couple on his Twitter page. He wore a blue ball cap and a blue-and-cream Gucci shirt, while Austin can be seen wearing a white tank top.

“Coco and I wish EVERYONE a incredible 4th Of July,” he wrote. “And keep smiling.”

Coco and I wish EVERYONE a incredible 4th Of July… And keep smiling. 💎 pic.twitter.com/v24IY8Toth — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 5, 2023

The 65-year-old artist — whose born name is Tracy Marrow — and Austin share a daughter, 7-year-old Chanel Marrow. Austin recently shared bikini pics of herself twinning with Chanel while poolside on vacation in Florida.

Marrow also has two adult children from previous relationships, 31-year-old Tracy Marrow Jr. and 47-year-old LeTesha Marrow.