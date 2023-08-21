‘Extremely Weird’: Coco Austin Fires Back at Critics Who Say She’s Showing ‘Too Much’ Affection In ‘Weird’ Kissing Video with Daughter Chanel

Coco Austin, the wife of OG rapper Ice-T, has come under fire again for fans’ negative response to a video of what they describe as an inappropriate act for a parent and child.

After slamming her recent and revealing bikini photos, critics have moved back to calling criticizing her and her husband’s “different” parenting style.

Coco shared a video on Instagram that shows her in the pool with her daughter, Chanel, 7. It captures the duo swimming from opposites in the water to meet in the middle. In the short clip, Chanel was flipped around under the water onto her mother’s lap, where she kissed her Austin for what fans deem as too long and “creepy” until they rose to the top.

Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin faces backlash for sharing “weird” kissing video with daughter Chanel. (Photo: @coco/Instagram)

The video has received over 574,000 plays on Instagram and thousands of comments from fans and critics. Many who felt the video was “adorable” applauded Austin for constantly showing her daughter affection no matter whose watching. Yet others say there is such a thing as “too much” and a father could never get away with the same.

“So apparently no one else thinks that much kissing is creepy or the comments are being deleted. Yikes waaaaaaay too much at her age now.”

“I know the kissing and the way she is on top of her is extremely weird.”

“This is too much, I think giving your child a lil kiss on the lip is a loving & a healthy way to show affection…BUT holding the kiss for longer then a sec is too much and goes over the line.”

“Dad would be in jail YESTERDAY !!”

However, there were several positive responses from commentators in her defense.

“Some of y’all in the comments grew up in households with zero affection & it makes me really sad for y’all.”

“Showing love and affection with your children is so important for their mental health!! Wish their wasn’t such a stigma about showing affection in past generations! Love this!”

Austin likely saw the positive and negative and edited her caption to hit back at critics and their many opinions.

“Having fun with my Samsung phone, it actually takes great video underwater .. Chanel just loves kissing her mama doesn’t she? She is adorable ..She is my obsession #motherdaughterlove #mermaids.”

It seems like the mother of one will always be scrutinized for her choices when they involve her daughter or her wardrobe. But one thing’s for sure, her husband Ice-T, will always defend his wife.