‘Pay Your Child Support and Move Along’: Tyrese Goes on Rant About His Lying Ex-Wife’s ‘Pretty’ Face and ‘Baby Hairs,’ Compares Her to Donald Trump

Tyrese Gibson has gone on yet another one of his rants on Instagram Live about his ex-wife Samantha. The two were married for five years and share a 4-year-old daughter, Soraya.

The R&B singer has made numerous accusations against the mother of his youngest child in Instagram posts and in various interviews. He claims she moved out of their family home while he was away filming “Fast X” in 2020. He also alleged that she married him for money and not love.

Fans think Tyrese’s post about holding onto a king is a veiled jab at his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson. (Photo: @tyrese/Instagram)

Last month, Gibson revealed that he filed an appeal to fight a Fulton County judge’s order for him to pay more than $230,000 in back child support and $399,000 in legal fees that Samantha accrued in the midst of their two-year divorce proceedings.

But it seems as though he’s still not over whatever lies she implies about his behavior during their union.

“She can go ahead and do her interviews and her podcasts and tell her truth. I don’t give a f—k how pretty she is with her baby face. How pretty she is with her baby hairs. It doesn’t mean what she’s saying is the truth,” said Gibson in a video obtained by Live Bitez, as reported by The Neighborhood Talk.

He continued, “I don’t care if she can quote 75 scriptures by heart doesn’t mean what you’re saying is the truth. I don’t care how often you repeat it doesn’t mean it’s true. Y’all know what Trump did. Tell the lie over and over and over again.”

He described Samantha as a dishonest woman who believes her own lies and false narratives because she continues “repeating the same lie over and over again.”

“It doesn’t make it true because they’re sweet and soft-spoken versus your approach to telling the truth being more aggressive and more alpha,” Gibson added. “I can’t deliver my truth in a soft way, that’s just not who I am.”

Fans in the comment section went off telling the “How You Gonna Act Like That” singer to move on and reminding him that he once praised his former “Black Queen.”

“You married her for looks now you against it.”

“Just pay your child support and move along sir.”

“Tyrese just say you want her back…we are sick of watching you missing her.”

“Oh that was your Black Queen Remember. But you fell for that! Cause he sure used to brag on her not wearing a weave or wig.”

“So she’s not a “Sweet Lady”? Is he what he’s saying.”

Tyrese Says He Found During The Divorce Trial That His Ex-Wife "Married Him For The Money, Not Love" 💔😢



Tyrese To Pay Ex-Wife Samantha Lee $10K Monthly Child Support, Divorce Finalized in 2022. pic.twitter.com/Zbvhr2JrU0 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) May 24, 2023

Gibson’s song “Sweet Lady” was played in the background of his recent interview on the “The Tammi Mac Show.”

When asked how he was feeling, he said, “No, I’m not good. I’ll probably be better when this divorce is finalized. I’ll be better when I figure out how I’m gonna launch this album.”

For months, the 44-year-old has been dropping teasers from his first album in seven years, “Beautiful Pain.” The project inspired by his divorce has yet to be released.

One of the song titles is “When Was It Over For You,” he said, “Because it’s never over when they file. Something else happened.”

Another single is “Don’t Think You Ever Loved Me,” which is currently out now. Gibson said she wishes he was still married but not necessarily to her. He was unable to answer whether or not he did anything wrong in the marriage or if he could have done anything better when asked.

Regarding the child support case and appeal, he stated, “Everything about all of that God willing is going to be overturned.”

Gibson is currently in a new relationship with Instagram model and influencer Zelie Timothy. The two began dating after he slid into her DMs on social media. Earlier this year, she revealed that his late co-star Paul Walker was more of her type, but they seem to be doing just fine for now.