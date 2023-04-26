‘He’s F——d Up’: Tyrese Calls Out Judge Who Reportedly Ordered Him to Pay Ex-Wife Samantha and Her Lawyer Over $630K In Child Support and Legal Fees

Tyrese Gibson and his ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson’s legal battle is not yet over, despite a Georgia judge’s recent ruling in their divorce case.

The former couple had been married for almost four years when their divorce was announced in December 2020. They share one child, their 4-year-old daughter Soraya.

On April 25, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Farmer ordered the entertainer to pay Samantha more than $230,000 in back child support after setting a monthly payment of $10,000. He is also responsible for paying $399,000 in legal fees that his ex accrued during the two-year divorce proceedings. This brings his grand total to over $630,000.

Tyrese and his ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson (Photo: @tyrese/Instagram)

“Everything that this judge did is a complete violation of the law,” said the “Sweet Lady” crooner in an Instagram Live after the ruling.

During the rant, he reiterated that his ex-wife moved out of their shared home while he was away filming a movie in 2020, and has maintained a job that pays six figures. He said the child support order is excessive and that Soraya’s needs have never gone unmet.

He also explained that since their separation, he has paid more than $2,500 a month, on his own volition, in monthly support for his younger daughter.

“Me and my attorney shed light on his racist, aggressive, egregious, illegal, literally illegal — I know he’s the judge,” said Tyrese as he expressed frustration with Farmer.

He also made other claims stating that the judge said, “I don’t care if Samantha is a gold-digging b–‘ blah blah blah.” Tyrese continued, “That’s what was said in the private chambers. I was not back there, so for my lawyers to come out and look physically rattled…”

Tyrese also shares a 15-year-old daughter, Shayla, with his first wife, Norma Mitchell. He reportedly pays just under $11,000 a month for child support and health insurance for the teen.

“The Fast & Furious” actor’s attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, plans to appeal the ruling in hopes of having the monthly payment lowered. Graham is also expected to contest the payment of Samantha’s legal fees. Tyrese alleges his premarital agreement explicitly states each party would cover any fees if the agreement were challenged.

He also alleges Judge Farmer “illegally sealed” the court documents and transcripts to show that “he’s f——d up.”

Gibson’s girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, has been by his side throughout the divorce and custody proceedings. Ahead of the April 25 court hearing, she declared her love and support for her beau in a post shared on both of their Instagram pages.

“I am here for you, no matter the outcome of your daughter’s court case. I understand how stressful and nerve-wracking this must be for you, and I want you to know that you are not alone in this,” wrote the influencer.

Timothy also praised the singer for being a great father to his daughters and expressed gratitude to those who have been a shoulder to lean on throughout the legal matter.

The couple has been together for two years. Gibson credits the young woman for helping him to heal from his failed marriage and the death of his mother, Priscilla Murray, who passed away in February 2022.