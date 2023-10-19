‘We Almost Got to Scrapping’: Keri Hilson Recalls Nearly Coming to Blows with a Female Artist Who Attended Her Performance with a Bad Attitude

Keri Hilson might be a pretty girl, but that doesn’t mean she won’t rock someone in the face for being disrespectful.

The “Pretty Girl Rock” singer appeared on the most recent episode of the “R&B Monday” podcast with hosts Tank and J Valentine, which premiered on Saturday, Oct. 14, where she recounted the time another female artist nearly took her back to her roots.

During a segment called “I Ain’t Saying No Names,” Hilson, a native of Decatur, Georgia, explained the intense face-to-face conversation occurred after the unidentified woman seemed unimpressed by one of Hilson’s performances.

“We know how important it is to give love to other performers,” the 40-year-old said, “especially when you happen to be sitting on the front row of their show.”

She claims the woman had heavy “I don’t want to be here” energy all throughout the night. “She was with a gentleman. She was his guest. I know the guy very well. She was with him, she was his, you know – she didn’t want to be there. It was very obvious, and I felt disrespected by that.”

Keri Hilson says another female artist almost brought the ‘Decatur’ out of her by being disrespectful during her performance. (Pictured: Keri Hilson ‘R&B Monday Podcast’/YouTube)

Once the show was over, the guy brought the woman backstage to see Hilson. However, the “Knock You Down” artist said that she couldn’t fake the funk and had to address the situation immediately.

“So when they came to my dressing room backstage, I said something, and we almost got to scrapping,” Hilson said. She added, “My Decatur came out, her town came out… It coulda got real ugly.”

While Hilson noted that she didn’t remember exactly what she said to the woman, she confirmed that it wasn’t a friendly confrontation due to Jane Doe’s uninterested body language.

“You could give a courtesy bob. It’s a lot of things you can do,” she suggested. “It’s a lot of things you can do to show, to show love, but she was this.” Hilson then crossed her arms and leaned back in her chair in an attempt to reenact the lady’s movement.

The “Ruined” actress said the woman’s focus was on the floor and on her cellphone while everyone else in the audience was on their feet enjoying her show.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, this is intentionally rude,’ like ‘You wanna get slapped.’ That’s how I felt,” she said. “You’re calling me. You’re speaking to a certain spirit. You dialed it up, I got it on me. Like I said, I’ve always been secular!” Hilson joked.

As her recollection of their almost physical altercation ended, Hilson stated that their argument grew so intense that “People had to be ushered away.”

Though the NAACP Image Award winner followed the rules and didn’t name the woman during the interview, Hilson did say that she’s no longer a relevant figure. “She’s pretty insignificant at this point.”

Nevertheless, that didn’t stop YouTube commenters to try to guess who Hilson was about to come to blows with on that particular day. A few users even mentioned her previous feud with megastar Beyoncé.

One comment read, “Keri Hilson is probably the artist that had the most potential to be a megastar that never reached it. I can’t believe she hasn’t released music in over a decade. Such a talent gone to waste. I hope she finally drops the album but she’s been saying it for years now. That Beyoncé drama really scared her away.”

Another message suggested, “She has always deserved so much more than what she got from the industry and the hive.”

Back in 2009, an alleged diss track that Hilson supposedly made for Yoncé surfaced online. In Hilson’s song, “Turnin’ Me On (Remix),” fans assumed that her lyrics “You can dance, she can sing but need to move it to the left,” were referencing the Grammy winner’s 2008 hit song “Irreplaceable.”

Although Hilson never confirmed or denied the claims, their beef reached different heights after it was reported that she refused to hold the 2011 issue of Juicy Magazine because Beyoncé and Jay-Z were on the cover.

Since then, Hilson has received an ample amount of backlash from the “Love on Top” singer’s ride-or-die fanbase, which describes itself as “The Beyhive.”

As the years progressed, Hilson refrained from releasing music and hasn’t put out any vocal projects in over a decade. However, during the interview with Tank and J Valentine, she confirmed that new music is finally on the way.

