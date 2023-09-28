Keri Hilson Confesses Her Love for Tyler, the Creator, and Fans Did Not Have That on Their Bingo Card

Keri Hilson might have tried to shoot her shot at Tyler, the Creator, leaving some fans questioning the R&B singer’s choice of love interests.

The “Pretty Girl Rock” singer has had a somewhat storied history of relationships. She has had some high-profile partners, which have led to highly publicized breakups. Hilson has dated former NBA player Serge Ibaka and former NFL player Ricardo Lockette. She was also allegedly linked to Trey Songz, Soulja Boy, and Lil Wayne.

There’s a possibility that Hilson could be trying to add a new star to her roster after the “Tell Him the Truth” singer let her fans know that she has been feeling Tyler, the Creator lately.

Keri Hilson (left) called Tyler, the Creator (right) “fine,” and that has fans arguing over if she is right or not. (Photos: @kerihilson/Instagram, @feliciathegoat/Instagram)

The singer/songwriter wrote, “Why is Tyler The Creator so fine to me? I know, I know, lol. He’s just so [heart eyes emoji].”

A few X users were a bit confused by Hilson’s admission.

“Now Miss Keriiiiii baybeeeee… when’s the last time you saw your optometrist gorgeous.”

“Ion know now Keri . I’m usually here for the weirdness , but that’s something else lol.”

“Keri Hilson choosin on Tyler the Creator was not on my bingo card at all lmao.”

While Hilson did get some detractors, her tweet also brought out some courage in others who felt the same way about the rapper.

“He’s cute and I love his personality. Seems like you will never stop laughing in his presence.”

“Thought I was the only one. And he so damn funny which makes him even more fine.”

While fans argued over whether the Odd Future co-founder was actually attractive, another group of commenters wondered if Hilson was even Tyler’s type. One commenter asked, “Don’t he play for the same team?”

This is a question that has been asked about Tyler for almost a decade. When the California native first got hot he would use slurs and derogatory terms against the gay community in his music, but further along in his career he began to switch his tune.

Nowadays Tyler is “sexually fluid” in his bars switching from lines like “I’ve been kissing white boys since 2004” to “She can ride my face I don’t want nothing in return.” The “See You Again” rapper keeps his love life on the low.

Either way, it looks like Hilson will be on Tyler’s waiting list, as he has more suitors than she might have expected.

