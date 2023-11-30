Teairra Mari Threatens to ‘Whoop’ Keri Hilson on Sight After a Resurfaced Clip Reignites a Past Incident That Nearly Led to a Fight

Former “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Teairra Mari seems ready to rumble with Keri Hilson after a resurfaced video showed the “Pretty Girl Rock” singer seemingly recounting a time when they nearly came to blows.

Hilson’s October episode on the “R&B Money” podcast with hosts Tank and J Valentine recently went viral online after a social media user uploaded a clip of her recalling a time when she felt disrespected by another artist.

Teairra Mari (left) calls out Keri Hilson (right) after a resurfaced clip shows Hilson calling an unidentified artist disrespectful. (Photo: @misstmari/Instagram, @kerihilson/Instagram)

During the Decatur, Georgia, native’s recollection of the encounter, she claimed that an unnamed person seemed unimpressed by one of her performances. Hilson said the person remained seated while the rest of the audience members were on their feet giving her praise.

“We all know how important it is to give love to other performers especially when you happen to be sitting on the front row of their show,” the 40-year-old said. As her story progressed, Hilson claimed that the woman had “I don’t want to be here” energy, which rubbed her the wrong way.

Once the unspecified artist and Hilson met backstage, the “Knock You Down” singer stated that she confronted that person. “I said something, and we almost got to scrapping,” Hilson noted.

While Hilson never mentioned a name, several social media users turned into FBI agents and pinpointed Miss Mari as the person who almost brought the “Decatur” out of Hilson.

Once Mari, 35, caught wind of folks’ speculations and Hilson’s remarks she shared a lengthy PSA underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s comment section.

“Y’all , people gotta leave me alone. I don’t bother anybody, just leave me the f–k alone,” she wrote before calling out Hilson by name. “So now, Keri! what’s up you wanna fight or do you not want to fight because I’m gonna whoop your a– when I see you.”

Teairra Mari has threatened to fight Keri Hilson after the songstress recalled an unpleasant encounter with her.



Mari caught wind of the story after the clip went viral:



Mari added, “I’m sick of you people bothering me! You had a whole different story when I was in your face you’re a liar b—h!!”

One reason why fans suspected Mari was the unimpressed attendee was due to a similar story she shared with DJ Scream TV back in 2010. After the “Lottery Ticket” actress was asked if she’d ever “been tried” by anyone in the industry, she recalled a “very rude” encounter with another female artist.

Before detailing the interaction, Mari noted that the woman she was referring to was not Rihanna. The two singers were often compared early on in their careers because they received their big break around the same time.

“I actually went to one of her concerts,” Mari said, “was there, in the front row. And umm, I was getting calls because my cousin was watching my dog. In the midst, I’m bobbing still you know enjoying the show actually. So, umm we got backstage […] I’m like, ‘Hey, how you doing? Nice show. Hi! How are you?’ And she looked at my hand.”

As the video continued, Mari described the woman’s attitude as “a lil stanky” and threatened to “slap the b—h” if an incident like that were to occur again.

Hilson has not yet publicly acknowledged Mari’s recent statement.