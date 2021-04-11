‘She Obviously Matured’: Keri Hilson Says She Made Up with Beyoncé, Fans React

The shade that Keri Hilson threw toward Beyoncé had long-lasting effects on the “Pretty Girl Rock” singer both personally and professionally, but according to the singer-songwriter, she’s made her peace with the three people that matter the most in the situation: God, herself, and Queen Bey.

The mostly-one sided beef kicked off in 2009 when Hilson shaded the “Brown Skin Girls” singer on her track “Turnin’ Me On,” referring to Bey in the line “Your vision cloudy if you think that you da best, You can dance, she can sing, but need to move it to the left… She need to go have some babies, she need to sit down, she fake, them other chicks ain’t even worth talkin’ bout.”

Keri Hilson (left) regrets her comments about Beyoncé (right) but says the two are all good now. (Photos: @kerihilson/Instagram, @beyonce/Instagram)

Hilson added fuel to the fire in 2011 when she was asked to pose with an issue of Juicy magazine that featured Beyoncé and Jay Z on the cover and refused, going so far as to comment “No, I’m sorry, I can’t do that.”

Now, however, Hilson says she’s learned her lesson and that the air has been cleared with Bey herself, during “a gracious” moment that the two shared when they met. “She actually has introduced herself. It was a gracious moment,” she told radio host Persia Nicole. “I appreciated it. I feel like she understood what happened, what had transpired and there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met.”

“I take her as a very intuitive kind of soul, as am I. I think that yeah, it would be a very fun experience to do that if she were open,” she said of whether or not she’d be down to collaborate with the multi-Grammy-winning artist. “I do feel like she understood what that was all about. She’s amazing. I’ve always felt that way. That’s the truth of the matter, but no one will believe that,” she laughed.

The “Knock You Down” artist also admitted that she regrets her decision to take aim at Bey, which she previously said was more of a machination by the people around her.

“Yeah, I mean whether it’s working together or not, we can see each other. … We can understand and nod and have a mutual respect. … I think at the very minimum there can be that,” she explained. “That’s always possible and that’s where I’m at. I made a decision that was not authentic to who I truly am and of course I regret it. Of course.”

Hearing Hilson address her Beyoncé debacle once again received mixed reactions from fans.

“I don’t think people realize the affect the industry and labels have on people when you’re young. She was clearly pressured to diss Beyoncé back then and it backfired. She obviously matured.”

“I don’t think her career ever recovered from this incident”

“She told Beyoncé and Ciara to go sit down and have kids, they did while she’s …😂😂😂”

“She cautiously speaking because she know how that 🐝sting feel”

“So you never knew beyonce yet had so much shade for the girl? She did it to herself honestly 😂”

Hilson hasn’t released a full album since 2010’s “No Boys Allowed” but has been keeping busy, most recently starring in Lifetime film “Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story,” which premiered on the network on Saturday, April 10.