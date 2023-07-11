‘This Sounds Like Insecurity to Me’: Keri Hilson Sparks Debate After Calling Out Men Who Claim They Want a Relationship But Entertain Multiple Women Online as ‘Void-Fillers’

Hit dogs have hollered and debates have ensued after Keri Hilson shared a dating observation that struck a nerve with people across social media.

The ever-observant songwriter called out men who claim that they desire a monogamous relationship, yet their actions suggest otherwise.

In a viral tweet, Hilson wrote that some men brag about not being “in the streets,” but their proclivity to seek out women on social media makes up for what they may not be doing in person.

Keri Hilson sparks online debate about men being “in the streets.” (Photo: @kerihilson/Instagram)

She tweeted that those men are “habitually tossing out & returning subliminal bait w/ women he finds attractive, making new “friends” (lining his pockets with options), collecting void-fillers, creating methods of having his ego stroked…giving everyone attention & conversation.”

The “Tell Him The Truth” singer noted that women deemed “finalists” ultimately end up saved as contacts in the said man’s phone, further leading them toward the temptation to be even more unfaithful.

“Just because we can’t see you doesn’t mean it’s not happening. YOU just take the backroads. The destination is still the same. Let’s just call a spade a spade,” she concluded.

A wide range of responses flowed in, with some who said Hilson had simply stated facts and others who strongly disagreed. Some of the comments include:

“What man says he not in the streets? That’s women saying we outside. Us dudes stay out in the streets and it don’t even gotta be about some woman, most it’s bout motion.”

What man says he not in the streets? That’s women saying we outside. Us dudes stay out in the streets and it don’t even gotta be about some woman, most it’s bout motion https://t.co/xdNm4fMmhp — G👁dfident ♓️💫✨👁🙏🏼 (@MisterTrellTFG) July 11, 2023

“ATP it’s honestly a ppl thing not just men and it’s sad the direction dating is going.”

“VIRTUALLY IN THE STREETS IS STILL IN THE STREETS PERIOD.”

“This sounds like insecurity to me, a lot of assumptions here.”

“She always on the internet complaining about men. Maybe she should focus more on herself and why she keeps choosing poor quality men ijs.” In the past, she has come under fire for observations about the men who are attracted to her.

Keri Hilson and Serge Ibaka used to kill the couple’s Halloween costumes. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9R0iEkEgAt — Eugene B. Lee-Johnson, PhD (@eugenejohnson_) October 30, 2019

Another person suggested the tweet was a thesis about the role social media plays in the destruction of relationships. In response, a user wrote, “The title is: Serge Ibaka just went IG official with Cindy Burna.”

Hilson and NBA player Serge Ibaka dated off and on for four years before finally calling it quits in 2016. On June 29, he shared his first post with his rumored girlfriend, French model Cindy Bruna.

The “Pretty Girl Rock” vocalist was also publicly linked to NFL player Ricardo Lockette for a short time in 2017. Since then she has managed to keep her love life under wraps.

In a follow-up tweet, Hilson clarified that men should be honest about their intentions instead of pridefully claiming that they are one-woman men.