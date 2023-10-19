‘Is Jamie Foxx a Better Actor Than Denzel?’: Social Media Is Having a Meltdown as Fans Are Forced to Choose Sides Between Two Iconic Actors

One small question has caused massive debate over two Black icons: “Is Jamie Foxx a better actor than Denzel Washington?”

An X (Twitter) user posed the question, and movie lovers cannot seem to agree on the subject at all. Some fans have called into question Washington’s range, while others say that Foxx,55, does not have the discography to match the 68-year-old.

A case can be made for both men as they have reached the pinnacle of actors during their careers. We won’t pick sides here at Atlanta Black Star, but we will give you the facts on both legends.

Jamie Foxx is arguably one of the most versatile people in entertainment history, and he has the accolades to back up that claim. Foxx is an actor, comedian, musician, singer, writer, and so much more. According to IMDB, he currently has 87 acting credits, including multiple television shows, animations, music videos, and voice work.

Fans argue on social media over who is better between Denzel Washington and Jamie Foxx. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fans on his side of the argument brought up his work in films like “Django Unchained,” “Law Abiding Citizen,” “They Cloned Tyrone,” and especially “Ray,” to prove their point. Foxx won an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles, and he was also the main character in the 2020 Animated Best Picture winner “Soul.”

Denzel Washington has made his case as one of the greatest actors of his generation. Washington is also a man of many hats, as he has been a producer and a director, but he spends most of his time in front of the camera. According to IMDB, he has 63 acting credits now, but unlike Foxx, 59 credits are from movies.

Washington has had lead roles in films like “Fences,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Malcolm X,” and “Training Day.” Washington won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the Civil War movie “Glory,” and his Best Actor award came from his turn as Alonzo Harris in “Training Day.”

One fan of Foxx’s said, “Jamie Foxx is better than Denzel Washington, in my opinion. Denzel is a good actor, but not really a chameleon-like Jamie Foxx.” A fan of Washington fought back, saying, “I can’t believe the Denzel discourse is still going. He is Denzel Washington. He is perhaps the most magnetic actor to ever appear on screen. I don’t want to hear about your ideas on his ‘range.’ You sound ridiculous.”

I can’t believe the Denzel discourse is still going.



He is Denzel Washington. He is perhaps the most magnetic actor to ever appear on screen. I don’t want to hear about your ideas on his “range”. You sound ridiculous. — Fremen Jake (@Handsome_Jake_) October 19, 2023

Whichever way the argument goes, both men have made their case as entertainment superstars. Their careers aren’t slowing down, as both men have released movies in the past couple of months. Foxx appears in the film “The Burial,” which is inspired by true events. Washington also finished off his first trilogy with the action movie “The Equalizer 3.”

Foxx and Washington have upcoming projects as well. Washington is set to star in the sequel to the 2000 film “Gladiator” that featured Russell Crowe. Foxx has multiple pictures in production, including a spoof movie titled “Not Another Church Movie,” where he plays God.

