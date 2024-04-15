‘The Only Suga Daddy I’ll Want Suga From’: Denzel Washington Leaves the Ladies Drooling After He Steps Out In Blazing Blue Suit

Oscar-winner Denzel Washington has had a remarkable career spanning over five decades, solidifying his status as one of the world’s finest talents. Despite all of his box office hits and his critically acclaimed roles, at 69 years of age Washington is still what the old folk used to call “a looker.”

The paparazzi captured the “Mo Betta Blues” star out and about, and when just a few of the pictures hit the internet, temperatures started to rise.

Ladies fans are drooling over new photos of Denzel Washington in a suit. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The Shade Room posted the Mount Vernon, New York, native on its Instagram profile listing him as one of the publication’s #TSRZaddys. Many of its 29.1 million followers agreed.

One person said he was “Finer than frog hair baby!!” as another remarked, “Being fine for multiple generations is asinine.”

Multiple people threw around the phrase, “Suga Daddy,” with one lady writing that the father of four, two sons, John David and Malcolm, and two daughters, Katia and Olivia, is “The Only Suga Daddy I’ll Want Suga From.”

An X user was shocked. She posted, “Did you guys see that Denzel Washington’s picture!!! Oh my goodness! [69] and still foineeee.”

Someone attributed much of his graceful aging to Pauletta Washington, his wife of almost 39 years, writing, “See how you age when you marry Black woman.”

Washington remains booked and busy, which possibly keeps him fit and camera ready.

He has recently announced that he and Spike Lee are working on their fifth film together, hoping their actor/ director chemistry will result in movie magic. The four other films that they have done together are “Malcolm X,” “Mo’ Better Blues,” “He Got Game,” and “Inside Man.”

A24, an American independent entertainment company that specializes in film and television production, as well as film distribution, confirmed that the duo will be collaborating on an upcoming film titled, “High and Low.”

The highly anticipated project is set to receive a theatrical release through A24’s distribution channels before making its streaming debut on Apple TV+.

The movie will also be the acting debut for Grammy-nominated rapper Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston.