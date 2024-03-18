The Untold Story of Denzel Washington and Lenny Kravitz’s Bromance — from Yearly New Years Celebrations to a Failed Nightclub

Lenny Kravitz is the newest name to be engraved on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The four-time Grammy winner received his star on March 12, with daughter Zoë Kravitz there to support him. Zoë took the opportunity to playfully roast her dad during the unveiling ceremony, joking in her tribute speech about his see-through shirts: “According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt.”

But more notably, Denzel Washington was right by Lenny’s side, rocking his signature tracksuit. In a speech to honor Kravitz’s accomplishment, Washington ribbed the “Can’t Get You Off My Mind” singer about their blossoming bromance that left the audience erupting in laughter.

The bromance between the Oscar-winning actor and the often-shirtless rocker has fascinated fans, and it turns out, dates back more than 30 years, according to Washington. Clearly, their bond is aging like a fine wine and just getting stronger through the years. Here’s a look back on their best BFF moments.

2002

All the way back in October 2002, the “If I Could Fall in Love” singer presented Washington with a “Best Drama Actor” award at GQ’s “Men of the Year Awards” ceremony, where they were both all smiles, suited up, and looking dapper.

2003

Roughly a decade into their friendship, Washington and Kravitz were just a few of the Hollywood elite spotted backstage with Tommy Hilfiger at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week showing of the designer’s men’s and women’s spring 2004 collection.

2004

Not only have the duo attended award ceremonies together, but they also once made plans to bankroll a nightclub called Kos in Manhattan’s Bowery. According to The New York Post, the pair traveled to Florida together in search of design inspiration. However, they reportedly ran into financial roadblocks before the launch.

2007

In an interview with Readers’ Digest, Washington admits that he has all of Kravitz’s music on his iPod: “A buddy — not to name-drop — is Lenny Kravitz. I have all his stuff.”

2014

The rocker performed his hit song “Strut” on the “Late Show with David Letterman” before joining Washington at Letterman’s desk for a candid interview. The two shared details about jetting off to Italy for a boat trip vacation around the Amalfi Coast. “This is my brother; I love this guy,” gushed Kravitz as he gestured toward a smiling Washington.

Turns out, instead of partaking in the nightclub and restaurant scene, they binge-watched all of Washington’s movies.

“Denzel never watches his movies. He makes his movies, and he’s done. … I sat on that boat … and we watched them all: ‘John Q,’ ‘Man on Fire,’ ‘Malcolm X,’” admitted Kravitz.

“I was good too,” said Washington, seemingly surprised.

2015-2016

The longtime bros are frequently spotted out and about in Los Angeles, dining at their favorite restaurants and attending industry events. When they arrived together to celebrate the birthday of the legendary actor Sidney Poitier, fans couldn’t help but notice Washington was the designated driver and wearing his signature tracksuit.

In November 2016, Kravitz even had Washington “rolling through the hood.”

2018

When Denzel’s oldest son, John David Washington, turned in a Golden Globe-nominated performance as a Black police detective in Spike Lee’s 2018 film “BlacKKKlansman,” Zoë was right there with support.

“Every year that I see him, he’s more and more comfortable with himself and he’s just excited for what’s to come . … He’s just blossomed, honestly, in the last five years,” she told Esquire.

She also shared in the “Esquire” interview that their two families vacationed together every New Year’s Eve, and the two famous offspring had been friends for years.

2019

When Zoë Kravitz got engaged to her now ex-husband, actor Karl Glusman, all of her closest family and friends attended the ceremony, and naturally, that included Denzel Washington and family, who were also guests at the glamourous rehearsal dinner in Paris.

2020

Ever the good friend, Lenny Kravitz made sure to check up on Washington during the pandemic, sweetly referring to him as his “big brother” in an interview with “C” Magazine.

Kravitz often says he and Jason Momoa are “bros for life” — they both have the same ex-wife, after all! But the true lifelong bromance — a friendship that has endured for decades — is with Washington, and we’re here for it.