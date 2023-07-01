‘Tip Somewhere Grinning … Like a Proud Father’: T.I.’s Daughter, Deyjah Harris Says She Will Remain Single and ‘Keep Her Virginity’ Before She Will Agree with a Fan Who Says ‘Men Will Always’ Want to Be with ‘More Than 1 Woman’

It looks like rapper T.I. won’t have to worry about checking his daughter, Deyjah Harris’, hymen anymore after she revealed that she’ll remain celibate for “as long” as she possibly can.

(L) Deyjah Harris and her father, rapper T.I. (Pictured: @deyjahimani/Instagram;: @tip/Instagram)

The 22-year-old took to Twitter to respond to a social media user who wrote, “Women can’t fathom the fact that men will always prefer sex from more than 1 woman.”



In response, Harris wrote, “Welp.. here’s my daily reminder to remain single + keep my virginity as long as i can.”

welp.. here’s my daily reminder to remain single + keep my virginity as long as i can. https://t.co/Cb9tT9n9HA — Deyjah Harris🤎 (@yafavdeyj) June 30, 2023

Another user hopped in the conversation and told Harris, “I’m not like these n—as bae… we gon get married first.”



Unfortunately for them, Harris quickly shot down that person’s dream, writing, “I’m good, go find your soulmate because it’s definitely not me.”



However, the Twitter user was not taking no for an answer and decided to write back with, “We gon let God be the judge of that… Gn bae.”

We gon let God be the judge of that… Gn bae — 💜. (@sepsvery0wn) June 30, 2023

Harris’ Twitter exchange was shared on Instagram by a page titled, Spiritual World, where many commenters applauded the influencer for sticking to her own guns.

“Deyjah is so beautiful & so untouchable, I love that for her.”

“She’s making the right decision keep it as long as possible my girl.”

“I love her. She’s a smart young lady.”



A few comments brought up the “Whatever You Like” rapper, suggesting that he would be a happy camper to hear about his daughter’s plan.

“I bet Tip somewhere grinning from ear to ear like a proud father!”

“Tip did a wonderful job on her and her mom..she got a good head on her shoulders.”

T.I. shares his daughter with his ex-girlfriend, known in the industry as Ms. Niko.

As previously reported, T.I. and Deyjah have had a rocky relationship in the past following his comments about chaperoning her to gynecologist visits.

In a November 2020 interview on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast, T.I. confessed that he goes to his daughter’s doctor appointments in order to confirm that her hymen is still “intact” to ensure her virginity.

After the incident became a hot topic online, Harris spoke out and described it as a “traumatizing” event for her.

The father-daughter duo since has mended their relationship, and in an episode of “The Breakfast Club” from July 2020, T.I. revealed that he apologized to his oldest daughter for publicly sharing a private matter.