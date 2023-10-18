‘The Only Correct Opinion’: Will Smith Issues ‘Official Statement’ After Wife Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals More Unwarranted Details About Their Marriage to the Public

While the world is in a flurry over Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelation about her and her life partner’s separation seven years ago, one person seems to be her biggest cheerleader and the most unbothered: her husband Will Smith.

The Oscar Award winner has finally released an “official” comment on how he feels about his wife’s book promotion, what she recently revealed about their marriage, her past with Tupac, and all the other gems that were made public during interviews with “Today” show host Hoda Kotbb days before her new book “Worthy” dropped to the public.

Will Smith officially responds weeks after his wife Jada Pinkett Smith revealed their separation. (Photos: @willsmith/Instagram; @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, Smith captioned a video, “OFFICIAL STATEMENT,” and primed the readied audience to hear from him.

Sitting in a blue chair, the “Emancipation” star said, “I got something for you … Here’s the thing … So, my opinion on …” and then he sneezed. His sneeze comedically took his 64.5 million followers into a quick trip through an animated Ayahuasca-inspired journey through multiple dimensions in a split second.

One person commented, “This is the only correct opinion!” while another added, “Needed you to weigh in with this opinion. It’s on point!” One follower called his non-response to the critics “Genius,” noting the super creative way the rapper-turned-mega-movie-star communicated to the public that he is unbothered by the hoopla.

In fact, Smith is so unbothered that days prior, he posted a video of himself sleeping on a ship and joked that a fun fact about him is that he could fall asleep anywhere. As he lies down, the viewers can hear the constant ping of messages, tags, and notifications going off from his social media. He captioned the clip, “Notifications off.”

Jada herself hopped in the comments to get in on the laughs by dropping a couple of laughing emojis.

Notifications off 🙂



– Will Smith pic.twitter.com/eARxz4ZrK8 — Will Smith (@WillSmith2real) October 15, 2023

It seems that the couple is laughing all the way to the bank, spilling their collective truths in their two memoirs, 2021’s “Will” and the recently released “Worthy.” In both books, the two talk about the struggles and experiences they’ve had in their marriage, addressing their very nonconventional approach, some of which took place while they were quietly separated.

Jada’s book was the only one that revealed that the two had never gotten back together romantically, preferring to live as life partners in 2016 and never share that with the world.

Will Smith posted a pic on IG wit the caption “notifications off” Jada has laughing emojis in the comments . That same comment is pinned by Will himself. And y’all gonna continue wit this talk about their “marriage” LOL — Japanese Soul Bar (@REHAB_) October 17, 2023

Ironically, their decision to not make public their troubled marriage may have been a response to rumors that they were getting divorced that same year. To quash those whispers, Will and Jada would make public appearances and show public displays of affection to throw people off. For the “Independence” actor, the illusion of perfection was extremely important, he would later say.

“I had a public perception that I wanted to project of our relationship, of the family, and what my kids are, what my wife is, and what we are in the world,” he said on “Red Table Talk” in 2018.

Will has commented on the book and what it has done for him … and the emotion he feels is far from an embarrassment.

In an email to The New York Times, the “Bad Boys” actor said that the memoir made some things clear about his life partner, noting just how amazing she actually is.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” he said.

After reading the book, Will added that he now understands that his “resilient, clever, and compassionate” wife “lived a life more on the edge.”

