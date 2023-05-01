‘Nothing But Positive Energy Over Here’: Nia Long Tells Critics to ‘Move on’ After Slamming ‘False Narratives’ Amid Speculation About Her Wanting ‘Revenge’ Against Ime Udoka

Nia Long is over the media craze surrounding her and her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka.

The “Love Jones” actress and Udoka were together for over a decade. They broke up in early December 2022, months after his cheating scandal involving a Boston Celtics staffer was publicized.

Nia Long shares cryptic “revenge” post seemingly addressing split with Ime Udoka. (Photo: @iamnialong/Instagram.)

At the time, the former NBA player was the franchise’s head coach, though his indiscretions cost him his job in the end.

Udoka’s cheating drama has garnered renewed interest from fans, critics and the media recently. On April 30, Long, 52, shared a tweet that seemed to be aimed at those spinning tales about her life following the publicized breakup.

Related: Nia Long Says Public Cheating Scandal with Ex-Fiance Ime Udoka Nearly Broke Her But the Support from the Fans ‘Saved My Life’

“Reading into something and creating a false narrative is pure ignorance. I’m sure there’s something more news worthy to talk about. Move on! Nothing but positive energy over here,” she tweeted.

Reading into something and creating a false narrative is pure ignorance. I'm sure there's something more news worthy to talk about. Move on! Nothing but positive energy over here. 😘 — Nia Long (@NiaLong) April 30, 2023

Following his suspension, Udoka, 45, was named the new head coach of the Houston Rockets in late April. During a press conference about the new gig, he addressed the elephant in the room.

“I took leadership sensitivity training and some counseling with my son to help him improve the situation I put him in. I spent the year; you can grow from adversity, and I think I’ve done that this year, in the right direction,” he told the media.

He and Long share one child, 11-year-old Kez Sunday Udoka. In past interviews, Long revealed that the tween had been most impacted by the indecent affair and subsequent fallout. Long also has an adult son, 21-year-old Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, whom she shares with her ex, Maasai Zhivago Dorsey.

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” cast member also has criticized the Celtics for the team’s handling of the entire situation.

“It feels like no one thought of me [or] of my children,” Long told “Entertainment Tonight” in January. “I think the Celtics were irresponsible, and it was hurtful. It really was because we were welcomed as a family, and then it’s like, ‘Well, what happened?’ Because I’m figuring it out.”

However, she is not alone in feeling that the organization callously shared her personal life with the world. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith showed an outpouring of support for the beloved entertainer.

In the April 26 episode of his “Know Mercy” podcast, he asked, “What about the sister, the Black woman named Nia Long? That is his woman and the mother of his child that was thrown to the wolves by having all of this publicized.”

Smith ultimately concluded that she is still owed an apology. His words were met with kindness as Long thanked him for his support.

In the comments of an Instagram post promoting the episode, she wrote, “Thank you @stephenasmith for your support. TBC.” A second comment read, “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. – Malcolm X.”

Days later, Long posted a meme that said, “The best revenge, is no revenge. Move on. Be happy.” With nothing in the caption other than a heart emoji, her followers had no substantial context to decipher if there was more to the message. Still, some presumed that he must be Long’s personal perspective on how she has been navigating the breakup.

Two comments from fans read, “Absolute Queen. U may not be actively seeking revenge but how happy and fine u are is revenge enough,” and “Not when ur whole life is taken away from you! then revenge becomes your life purpose.”

Long is currently single and focused on raising her two sons. However, she did reveal that she has her eye on an unidentified celebrity.