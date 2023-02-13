‘I Love Me Some Gucci But I Wonder How His Other Kids Feel’: Gucci Mane Calls His Newborn Daughter the ‘Best Gift Ever’ and Fans Bring Up His Eldest Son

Fans are back wondering about Gucci Mane’s eldest son after the Alabama native called his newborn daughter the best birthday gift he’s ever received.

The rapper, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, celebrated his 43rd birthday Sunday, Feb. 12. In a celebratory Instagram post for himself, the “Poppin” artist showed fans a shirtless picture of him with his baby girl, Iceland Davis, in his arms.

Gucci smiled ear to ear in the photo as he fed his daughter her bottle.

“I was born legendary on the 12th of February! My lil girl perfect she the best gift ever,” he wrote for the caption.

Guwop’s post attained over 350,000 Instagram likes and was also re-posted by other social media outlets.

The Shade Room was one of the several publications that uploaded Gucci’s adorable photo, but fans shared mixed reactions.

“I love me some Gucci but I wonder how his other kids feel”



“I wish his firstborn was able to get this energy. I guess he picks who he wants to be a father to smh”

“I can’t get with this type of s–t knowing he got another kid he don’t even talk about but praise the kids with his celebrity wife.”

Though Gucci faced backlash for his caption, a few fans decided to defend his post and suggested that folks mind their own business.

“Why do it matter? Social media is for entertainment and you ppl are too damn nosey and want these celebs to be YALL friend.”

“Did Gucci personally tell you he doesn’t see his son? Like y’all really be into these folk lives too much”

Gucci’s oldest son, Keitheon Davis, was born in 2007 to his ex Sheena Davis. Though Keitheon is his firstborn, the 1017 Record Label founder talked about feeling like a first-time father with his second-born son, Ice Davis, whom he shares with his wife of five years, Keyshia Ka’Oir.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard Gucci confessed to finding out about his eldest child when he was already 10 months old, the rapper also revealed that he didn’t officially meet Keitheon until he was one.

“Me and the mother were kind of like strangers,” Gucci said to Billboard.

This resulted in Gucci being unprepared in knowing how much work it took to provide for a child.

“I never knew how much attention you got to pay to a baby,” he shared, “it’s not easy. It’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.”

Gucci and Ka’Oir welcomed Ice Davis in December 2021. In addition to Ice, Ka’Oir has three older kids from a previous relationship. The mother of five has spoken out numerous times explaining why she chooses to hide her children from the limelight.

“I need them to go to school and to just be children,” she told The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy back in 2017.