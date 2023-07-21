‘Why He Don’t Talk About the Other Kids’: Gucci Mane Says Children He Shares with Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Are ‘Main Priorities,’ Fans Bring Up His Eldest Son

Art is imitating life as Gucci Mane continues to rebrand himself as a family man. The East Atlanta rapper who became famous for his trap lyrics in the early 2000s has a new musical offering that shows his growth as a man and artist.

His latest record, “Married With Millions,” is proof of the detour he has taken from past works like “Freaky Gurl” and “Wasted.” The song is part of the track list for his forthcoming album, “Breath of Fresh Air,” due later this year on Oct. 13.

Baby Iceland, Keyshia Ka’oir, Gucci Mane and Ice Photo: Laflare1017/Instagram

In the video, released on July 20, he sticks with the album’s cover art theme: family. Throughout the visuals, his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, and their two children are seen enjoying world-class travels on a private jet, scenes of exotic locations and flashes of jewelry.

He raps, “Main priority right now is just ice and Iceland … I do it for the fam, I cut off all the leeches (Facts) / The streets taught me a lot, it was my greatest teacher (Woah)/ I’m not the best role model, I am not a preacher (Guwop).”

Some of the early reactions to the new music and video include:

“We need more of this … ain’t nothing more gangsta than taking care of your family and being successful at that … not sure about the rappin’ but I definitely approve the message.”

“This right here is called growth and maturing with your music, absolutely nothing wrong with it.”

Gucci married his longtime love, Keyshia Ka’oir, in October 2017. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Iceland, on Feb. 2, 2023. They were already parents to a son named Ice, who was born two days before Christmas in 2020.

Gucci Mane gave his wife $1,000,000 for having their son Ice Davis pic.twitter.com/3sy3CreV6D — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 5, 2021

However, some social media users were left wondering about the rapper and Ka’oir’s children from past relationships.

“why he don’t talk about the other kids.”

“Y’all talking bout growth and he only name 2 of his kids! Cant be a real picking and choosing which kids to claim.”

Gucci also has a son named Keitheon with his ex-girlfriend, Sheena Evans. Ka’oir has three children, two daughters and a son, from a previous relationship. In the past, the entrepreneur hit back at claims that she keeps her older children hidden from the public. Instead, she claimed it was their choice to remain out of the limelight.

Over the course of her relationship with Gucci, fans have managed to catch rare glimpses at Ice and Iceland’s older siblings, most notably in photos from the couple’s lavish wedding which aired on BET.