Octavia Spencer Apologizes After Giving ‘Prenup’ Advice to Britney Spears After Singer Announces Her Engagement

Octavia Spencer is apologizing after writing a ‘prenup’ comment following an engagement announcement from pop star Britney Spears on her Instagram account.

Spencer tried making amends by posting a photo of the engaged couple, along with a long apology as the caption. In the Sept. 15 post, she said, “Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. 👇🏽 #nonegativity”

Octavia Spencer writes apology to Britney Spears and her fiancé. (Photo: @octaviaspencer/Instagram)

What caused Spencer to write an apology is the comment she made under a now-deleted Instagram post that Britney Spears made. On Sunday, Sept. 12, she shared the exciting news with her fans that she was engaged to her boyfriend, fitness expert Sam Asghari. She captioned the video, “I can’t f—— believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” While most people were happy for her, including Spencer, the “Hidden Figures” star also took that moment to keep it real with Spears.

“Make him sign a prenup” she wrote in the comments. Before Spears, 39, deactivated her account, Asghari replied with the “100” emoji under Spencer’s post. He later made a joke of it on his own Instagram account. In his IG story he said, “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day.” Spears reportedly later tweeted that she’d deactivated her IG account to take a break from social media to celebrate her engagement, adding that she’d be “back soon,” according to “E! News.”

Octavia Spencer offers Britney Spears advice after Spears announces engagement. (Photo: @britneyspear/Instagram) (Photo: @samasghari/Instagram)

Spears’ news and Spencer’s comment, which seems to be her looking out for Spears, comes just days after Spear’s father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the court-ordered conservatorship. The “Toxic” singer pleaded with a judge earlier this year to end her 13-year conservatorship. She said, “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive” and later added, “I want my life back.”

Jamie Spears was given control over his daughter’s estate in 2008 at a time of claims that she was struggling with mental health issues. The conservatorship allowed him to have control over Spears’ money and her career.

In June, Spears was finally given the space to speak out about her negative experiences with the conservatorship and explained why she wants it to end. She told a judge that she was forced to be on birth control and take medication, and said she was not allowed to get married to her then-boyfriend, Asghari, nor have a child.

It looks like Spencer was trying to give some sound advice to Spears in order to help her keep control over her life, and 20,000 people liked the comment in agreement with her. One person said, “She ain’t lying” and another wrote, “britney needs to make Octavia Spencer her MAnager.” A third person said, “listen if your friend group doesn’t have at least one person like octavia spencer in it find new friends.”

She ain’t lying pic.twitter.com/qTt3bzk4m9 — Silk 🦋Go hard for yourself (@AidaBenita) September 13, 2021

britney needs to make Octavia Spencer her MAnager pic.twitter.com/V4gKy8I5yn — ˑ༄ؘ ۪۪۫۫ ▹ 𝔢𝔷𝔷𝔱𝔦𝔫𝔞 ◃ ۪۪۫۫ ༄ؘ ˑ (@dangerezzwoman) September 13, 2021

listen if your friend group doesn't have at least one person like octavia spencer in it find new friends pic.twitter.com/Dv3zcfwKnt — no context jeff (@thecultureofme) September 13, 2021

The actress is not the only one to make a comment about Spears’ engagement. Her ex-husband, whom she was only married to for 55 hours, Jason Alexander, also had something to say.

Alexander told Inside Edition on Tuesday, Sept. 14, “I’ve always loved her. I’m always gonna love her. If she’s happy with Sam, I’m happy for her.”