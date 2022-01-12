‘I am Part of That Conversation’: Janet Jackson Makes Rare Response to 2004 Super Bowl Incident

With increasing attention over the Jan. 28 release of her documentary “Janet, on Lifetime” it was almost inevitable that someone would get the chance to ask Janet Jackson about the 2004 incident that led to her being publicly shamed.

During her Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake 17 years ago, things got a little too steamy on stage when Jackson had a wardrobe malfunction that exposed one of her breasts. Last year, some media outlets reflected on the incident, reminding people that even though Timberlake was the one who accidentally tore off the fabric, it was Jackson who received much of the backlash.

Janet Jackson drops teaser for documentary. (Photo: @janetjackson/Instagram)

In 2006, the “Control” artist sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss what happened, with Winfrey saying Jackson told her the interview would be “the first and last time that she ever talks about what happened that day.” Although she’s pretty much held that stance, Jackson changed her tune and decided to give a small comment on the matter on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

She told Allure, “What’s really important is going back to having that foundation. Not just family, but God. That’s what really pulled me through. It’s tough for me to talk about that time.”

Back then, Jackson attempted to avoid the conversation and hoped that people would move on from it. However, now that it’s being brought up once again, the 55-year-old has a different outlook. “Whether I want to be part of that conversation or not, I am part of that conversation. I think it’s important. Not just for me, but for women.”

The multi-Grammy-award-winning artist continued, So I think it’s important that conversation has been had. You know what I mean? And things have changed obviously since then for the better.”

In today’s time, society’s way of thinking when it comes to sexuality and gender has altered. Women are being praised for taking control of their bodies or femininity. Many are coming to their rescue when women make claims for being treated differently from their male counterparts.

So last year, when it came to re-evaluating the Jackson Super Bowl incident, many called for Justine Timberlake to be held accountable and apologize to Jackson. In February, he did just that and even apologized to his ex Britney Spears for making her out to be the bad person during their breakup.

He said, “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

The 40-year-old added. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”