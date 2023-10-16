‘Bobby Got a Mic and a Oxygen Tank Waiting in the Wings’: Fans Say Bobby Brown Was ‘Struggling’ During His Halftime Performance at a Football Game

Bobby Brown was once called the “King of R&B” by his former wife, Whitney Houston, but fans now say he needs to hand over the crown after seeing his recent performance at a football game.

During the Sunday, Oct. 15, game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders, the home team hosted an ’80s Day for the fans at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Players wore throwback jerseys, and officials for the team brought in the New Edition member to entertain fans during halftime with some of his biggest hits.

With a mic, a full band and two dancers dressed in red and black by his side, the “My Prerogative” singer gave Gen X and audiences at home a bag of nostalgia. While his desire was to give the crowd a performance they would never forget, it seems that some people simply were not feeling his moves. Some took to social media to blast the 54-year-old’s show.

“Bobby got a Mic and a oxygen tank waiting in the wings.”

“Bobby brown performing at the falcons game is just funny af for some reason.”

“Bobby Brown performing for Falcons halftime!! Bruh it’s so conflicting. I’m jamming but he struggling.”

Not everyone was disappointed. Many actually had a ball watching him “get busy.”

“Celebrating the 80’s at the Benz! Halftime Bobby Brown!!!”

Celebrating the 80’s at the Benz! Halftime Bobby Brown!!! pic.twitter.com/PT7NgZtzTa — Jennifer K Hill (@JenniferKHill3) October 15, 2023

“Football games are not just about the sport itself, but also the entertainment value they bring. Bobby Brown brought the halftime show ! We enjoyed ourselves. #HappySunday.”

“Bobby brown still with the moves @AtlantaFalcons 80’s game ! #dirtybirds.”

Sadly, the excitement some fans got from halftime had no impact on the game, which ended with the Commanders beating the Falcons 24-16.

While people have mixed reviews about Brown’s recent performance, he’s only been out of practice for a few months. He recently finished the 40th Anniversary tour with his New Edition brothers earlier this year, where he skipped out on two shows due to exhaustion.

Fans noticed the visibly tired “Candy Girl” singer had to walk off stage in a video at a separate show in March while the group continued on during a performance.

Brown will soon take the stage with his band members at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Brooklyn, New York, at the Barclays Center on Friday, Nov. 3.

Brown, who has suffered a great deal of trauma in the past two decades, including a bout with drug addiction and alcoholism and losing both his ex-wife and daughter, has been trying to reconstruct his life over the past few years.

Through his challenges and his booked performance schedule, he has been working with the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a nonprofit advocating for domestic violence victims, in his daughter’s name after her untimely passing in 2015.

The chart-topper was honored by the A World of Good Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 29, for his work with the organization and keeping his daughter’s name alive through positive work.