‘Ashanti Likes to Travel Hunty’: Fans Say Nelly Sold 50 Percent of His Music Catalog to Pay for Trips with the ‘Queen of Vacations’

It looks like Nelly has secured the bag for future trips with Ashanti around the same time he rekindled his relationship with “the Queen of Vacations.”

The hip-hop lovebirds dated for 10 years in the early 2000s, but lately, both artists have been spending more time together on and off stage.

The two have been spotted together at various events and performing on stage around the world over the past few months, and their chemistry is beyond undeniable.

Ashanti and Nelly. (Photos: @ashanti/Instagram; @nelly/Instagram)

But the rapper’s new deal has fans believing he had to step his game up to keep with the former Murder Inc. Princess.

A purported source told “Entertainment Tonight” that Nelly sold a significant portion of his music catalog to HarbourView Equity Partner for a whopping $50 million. The deal includes “select recorded assets,” including some of his biggest hits such as “Ride Wit Me,” and his two Grammy-nominated hits, “Hot in Herre” and the Kelly Rowland-assisted, “Dilemma.”

Social media users had a ball guessing how the chart-topper would spend some of his money. But it’s pretty clear many believe it will go toward his and Ashanti’s future baecations.

“Ashanti likes to travel hunty.”

“My sis came back at the right time secure the bag @ashanti.”

“Ashanti like “I’m not always there when you call, but I’m always on time.”

Assuming that Nelly will be joining his “Body On Me” collaborator on her regular trips, some believe it will be another nine years before we get a follow-up to her 2014 “Braveheart” album.

“Oh we never getting an Ashanti album now. Travel plans extended,” wrote one person.

Ashanti ain’t been on vacation since her and Nelly been back kicking it. 🤔 👀 — Rell (@Terrellionaire) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, one fan speculated the St. Louis native’s funds could go toward an engagement ring, writing, “Okay he bought to buy Ashanti a nice ring!!!!”

The R&B singer has long been called “The Queen of Vacations” by fans.

She regularly travels all around the world performing and hopping between islands and beaches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jamaica, Antigua, Turks & Caicos, Saint Kitts, and other beautiful destinations. While there, the “Happy” singer takes stunning bikini photos that leave fans drooling every time.

Earlier in the year, Ashanti was seen twerking in the Bahamas. Just weeks ago, the 42-year-old posted pictures of her partying in Bermuda for its annual Carnival parade.