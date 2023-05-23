‘Obsessed’: Ashanti Dazzles In All-White, Leaving Fans Speechless Over Her Slim Waist and ‘Brick House’ Physique In New Photos

Similarly to her lyrical style, Ashanti’s fashion sense constantly draws fans in.

The R&B princess uploaded to her Instagram page a carousel of images of herself in an all-white ensemble. The Grammy winner sported high-waisted pants boots with a silver belt that hugged her waistline, paired with a white corset.

Ashanti added a white zip-up jacket to her look, which nearly covered the white choker neck. She sported a jet-black wet and wavy hairdo with curls cascading down one arm.

Ashanti shows off her “creamy” outfit. (Photo: @ashanti/Instagram.)

“Creamy….” the 42-year-old captioned her post. It attracted more than 54,000 likes and over 1,000 comments as of this writing.

It appears the “Happy” singer left fans mesmerized by her toned thighs and hourglass shape, considering most fans acknowledged her prominent assets in the comments.

“Brick house.”

“God d-mn, Nelly is a lucky man !!”

“Obsessed with you!”

“Still one of the baddest in the game.”

One comment referenced lyrics from Ludacris’ hit song “My Chick Bad,” writing, “All white top, all white belt, in all white leggings body lookin like milk no time for games, she’s full grown. My chick bad, tell your chick to go home.”

Ashanti sported this all-white look during a performance last week at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 12. She was joined by Ja Rule to perform their hit songs to kick off DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic Live” concert.

Ashanti #StyledByTimB for DJ Cassidy Pass The Mic pic.twitter.com/BeD7kyHdHJ — Tim B (@styledbytimb) May 18, 2023

In addition to the early 2000 artists, Lil Kim, Fabolous, Ma$e, Ne-Yo, and Robin Thicke were also scheduled performers for the one-night-only event.

Per the American DJ’s Instagram, their show was a sold-out affair with “12,000 fans, 180 minutes, 18 mics, 1 stage, 3 years in the making.”

Come July 21, Cassidy will host a special “Pass The Mic Live” concert, where he is slated to take the stage with 25 icons from the golden age of hip-hop, such as Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, and more rapping moguls who’ve shaped the sound of hip-hop.

Tickets for the highly anticipated event are still on sale.