‘Don’t Lose the Curves Though’: Serena Williams Shocks Fans with Drastic Weight Loss, Fans Amazed at Her Physique

Tennis great Serena Williams showed off her curves in a new Instagram photo as she promoted a dress from her clothing line, S by Serena.



The 41-year-old mesmerized fans as she stunted in her collection’s “Easton Midi in Blue.” The gorgeous zip-up dress hugged Williams’ body, accentuating her figure.

Serena Williams. (Photos: @serenawilliams/Instagram, Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Williams paired her dress with a set of clear, open-toe heels.

Tying this look together were Williams’ Bohemian locs, which were pulled back into a high ponytail, giving fans a clear view at her full face.

“Caption this… [blue heart].” she wrote for the photo.

Her picture received over 217,000 likes and over 3,000 filled with fans who came up with captions of their own, per Williams’ request.

“Never blue with this blue hue”

“A– for days… That’s the caption… A– for days”



Many even noted how much slimmer the entrepreneur looked and celebrated her seemingly new physique.

“Wow… Serena looks really, really sexy, slim & cool!”



“Body banging blue looks good on you Ms. Serena”

“You lost weight? Don’t lose the curves though, queen doing queen things!”

“Somebody’s gotten in shape for Wimbledon. MARK IT!”

“S by Serena” was launched as a self-funded company in 2018 and was designed to “empower people to look and feel their absolute best,” as described in Williams’ official bio page. The clothing brand’s items include dresses, bodysuits, skirt sets, and more.

Serena Williams modeling her clothing line 🍫😍 pic.twitter.com/kECFtEd4y9 — CultureCentral (@CultureCentral1) January 24, 2022

One year after her company’s soft launch, S By Serena was invited to join “New York Fashion Week” for an S By Serena fashion show.

“It was the most amazing experience,” she shared during a Forbes Live interview.

While talking to Forbes, Williams revealed that she even enrolled and attended fashion school in between her tennis tournaments.

From 2000 through 2003, the athlete-turned-fashion designer attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, where she studied fashion design.

“Somewhere in between winning Wimbledon and U.S. Open I was in school, doing fashion projects,” she said, laughing.

Noting that tennis is only one of her passions, Williams discussed why she decided to finally believe in herself and dive into fashion design once again.

“I invested in my tennis and I invested in my, you know, that part of my life but I never invested in my other passion,” Williams explained, “which was fashion, so I started S by Serena.”

Williams’ website’s price range varies anywhere from $14.99 to $300.

“We want to offer really high-end fashion,” she said.

Williams’ passion for fashion started at a young age after watching her mother, Oracene Price, sew her and Venus Williams’ outfits during the start of their tennis careers because they didn’t have sponsors.

Fans can check out her clothing brand at Sbyserena.com.