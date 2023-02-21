‘Would’ve Been a Nice Outfit in Wimbledon’: Serena Williams’ Latest Fashion Post Causes a Commotion on Social Media as Fans Believe She’s Planning a Tennis Comeback

Serena Williams might have retired from playing professional tennis, but her recent photos have fans speculating that the legendary athlete might be making a comeback very soon.

The 41-year-old uploaded two photos of her in London for the Moncler Genius Show. Both photos showed Williams stunting in a Moncler long-sleeved sweater tucked into a Moncler pleated mini-skirt as she strikes two different poses.

Serena Williams (Pictured: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

“When in London…” Williams captioned her photo, which received over 25,000 likes.

Several fans admired her look, and a few acknowledged that her outfit resembled a tennis ensemble, prompting fans to share their dreams of soon seeing Williams back out on the tennis court.

“What are you in London for? Practicing on grass courts perhaps?”



“This would’ve made a nice outfit in Wimbledon [smirk emojis]”

Williams won the grass-court Grand Slam known as Wimbledon seven times in her career before bowing out with a first-round loss to Harmony Tan last June at the All England Club in London.

This isn’t the first time the “The Adventures of Qai Qai” author teased fans into thinking she was making a professional comeback to tennis.

Just a few days ago, Williams uploaded a photo of her sitting down in a Nike tennis uniform with her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

“Coming soon…” she wrote as her caption.

Williams’ photo received over 100,000 likes and over 1,300 comments from fans who were itching to see her return on people’s tv screens.

“You can’t tease me like this, Serena!! Can you please just come back?! Please and thanks,” one fan begged.

“We won’t call it a comeback, just come back!” another suggested.

In August, Williams played her last tennis match in the U.S. Open. The athletic mogul was defeated in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic. Williams’ “fairytale farewell” match was met with a standing ovation from those in attendance.

Tennis legend Serena Williams’ storied career includes 4 Olympic gold medals and 39 combined major titles.



Williams revolutionized women's tennis and is regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time.#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/YqkyMp5kSi — Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) February 14, 2023

“These are happy tears! I guess I don’t know,” Williams emotionally said during her farewell interview.

In August, Williams shocked the world just before the U.S. Open by revealing that she was saying goodbye to professional tennis in an interview with Vogue Magazine.

Noting that she is not a fan of the word “retirement,” Williams said, “I have to move on from playing tennis.”

She continued, “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next.”

Since her emotional tennis departure, Williams has spent more time focusing on her clothing company, S by Serena.