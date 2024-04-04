‘I Had to Figure Out How I Wanted to Show Up’: Serena Williams Seemingly Addresses Unrecognizable Appearances Following Attacks from Critics

Serena Williams is boldly stepping into a new era of owning her beauty following years of criticism about her looks — quite literally — with the launch of her debut makeup line, WYN Beauty.

News of the business venture comes amid various fan discussions surrounding her recent appearances, where some have deemed her almost unrecognizable. WYN was a passion project, in partnership with Good Glamm Group and Ulta, that was six years in the making.

Serena Williams says she finally knows how she wants to show up in the world amid scrutiny over her appearance. (Photos: Wyn/Instagram.)

The 10-piece vegan and cruelty-free line features makeup staples like skin tint, concealer, lip and cheek color, matte and featherweight lipsticks, lip serum, eyebrow pencils, eyeliner, as well as long-wear, water-proof, and lengthening mascaras. The items, according to Williams, were inspired by the little ways she managed to primp herself for the public during her tennis career.

“After playing on center court in front of millions of people, I’d have to do press. There was a point where I was talking to the press every single day. I had to figure out how I wanted to show up, but I only had a few minutes after a match to do my makeup,” she tells Byrdie for their spring cover story.

“I never wanted to fit into a box,” adds the 23-time Grand Slam winner. “I don’t look like anyone else and never will. I was one of the first athletes [in tennis] that had a differently shaped body. I felt I’ve pioneered in so many different ways, so I wanted to include beauty in that.”

The skin tint, in particular, caters to 36 skin shades, an aspect of Williams’ appearance that has been harshly criticized.

The fact that y’all don’t know the difference between skin bleaching and bad makeup baffles me 🙄#stopthebs #serenawilliams #thoughts pic.twitter.com/dCxFUYaeLL — Anne-Marie Altimo (@AnneAltimo) May 6, 2021

In the past, the tennis champ has faced skin bleaching allegations, and most recently, while attending shows during Paris Fashion Week in March, she was accused of intentionally wearing lighter-toned makeup.

Critics especially took issue with her look when it was coupled with her comments regarding her perspective on Off-White’s show theme, “Black by Popular Demand.”

The two-time mother, who welcomed her and husband Alexis Ohanian’s second daughter, Adira, in August, said it signified “Be yourself, own who you are, and just Black is popular. And it’s culture; it’s changing culture. It’s been changing culture for decades.”

Williams’ fans came to her defense, noting that the way the lighting hit her face was likely a factor in why her skin tone may have appeared lighter than usual.

Serena Williams is consistently bashed for her features; dark skinned, hair texture, muscular body structure & etc. It’s rooted in anti-Blackness & transphobia.



Y’all confused why she’s sometimes unrecognizable? She’s been chasing for an aesthetic that y’all would deem worthy.. pic.twitter.com/IHSoI25kgM — Jerome Trammel, M.B.A (@MrJeromeTrammel) March 3, 2024

But whether spectators love or hate her post-tennis transformation, the decorated athlete is showing up exactly as she desires.

“Back then, brands [made us feel like] we had to fit their standard of beauty,” she says. “When I was traveling 20 years ago, brands didn’t offer 40 shades. Many products weren’t made for Black skin. We had brands like Iman Cosmetics and Black Opal, but they weren’t always available where I was. I had to learn to do my makeup so I could present myself in the best way.”

Furthermore, the sports icon shares that as it pertains to her appearance, “the way I talk to myself about beauty has certainly changed throughout my life, and it will continue to evolve. Motherhood has allowed me to look at beauty through the eyes of my daughter, Olympia. We’re always experimenting with makeup together, and I think about how these moments will be part of both of our beauty journeys.”

WYN Beauty will be available at 680 Ulta retail locations as well as online.

Williams retired from professional tennis playing in September 2022 to expand her family and focus on growing her business portfolio. Known for her love of fashion, she is also the founder of an eponymous clothing line.