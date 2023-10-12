Fans Are Conflicted After Jennifer Hudson’s ‘Auntie Version’ of Beyoncé’s ‘Dangerously In Love’ Gets Outsung By Actress Reneé Rapp

A new video of Jennifer Hudson singing Beyoncé‘s “Dangerously In Love” with actress Reneé Rapp has fans conflicted on social media. The “Tummy Hurts” singer appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Oct. 9.

Rapp is a 23-year-old up-and-coming performer currently starring in “Mean Girls: The Musical,” which will be released in 2024. The talented star also recently released her second album, “Snow Angel,” and appeared on the talk show to sing a single from the new album, “Tummy Hurts.” At one point, the duo covered “Dangerously In Love,” and fans were conflicted on social media after seeing a clip of the two ladies singing the Beyoncé hit.

Some fans thought that Rapp outsang the powerhouse-singing Hudson after the video was shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and they were shocked.

Reneé Rapp (left) and Jennifer Hudson (right) cover a Beyoncé hit on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Oct. 9, 2023. (Photo: @BeyLegion / X)

“An ancestor just rolled over,” tweeted a fan.

“J Hud gave auntie version of ‘Dangerously In Love’ by Beyoncé,” noted one X user.

Another fan replied, “Renee Rapp gave it the vocals & swag it needed!”

Reneé Rapp and Jennifer Hudson cover “Dangerously In Love” on The @JHudShow. pic.twitter.com/z7MJ1XxTXw — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) October 9, 2023

Some X users offered a more technical approach to their critique of the EGOT winner.

“Jennifer has a powerful voice but it’s not that agile, these type of songs need agile singers that can riff & run with ease that’s why I tell y’all all the time Loud does not equate to being the better singer,” commented one user.

“I KEEP TRYNNA TELL Y’ALL JENNIFER IS NOT THE VOCALIST Y’ALL THINK SHE IS: RUNS ARE HER WEAKNESS BREATH CONTROL IS HER WEAKNESS,” wrote another.

Several users took the time to praise Reneé Rapp for holding her own.

J Hud gave auntie version of “Dangerously In Love” by Beyoncé. 😵🥴 pic.twitter.com/MA01Yy8KoI — 𝘴​᭙​ꫀ​ꫀ𝓽 ​ᥴꪖ𝘳​ꪑ​ꫀꪶ (@SweetCarmel77) October 9, 2023

“Reneé Rapp ate Jennifer up,” a commenter wrote. “She sounds beautiful! This is not the song for Jennifer’s voice!

“Wheeeewwwwww,” replied another. “I had to jump up when Reneé gave us that breathy ending….ok then sis! You betta CHEW!!!”

“My wig is still on the floor. Renee’s voice is sum serious,” added one.

Others spoke about Hudson’s appearance and said that she looked like a church lady.

“Why they got Jennifer dressed like the lady that does the books for the local Baptist church?”

Hudson is a gracious host, and it’s entirely possible that she wanted to allow the young singer to shine. One fan commented on Hudson’s appearances on “The Voice UK” and noted that she often broke into song.

“Jhud treats these lil moments like karaoke but I miss her actually PERFORMING,” added another. “When she broke into song on The Voice, no one could touch her n those clips still go viral to this day.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

There were also many social media users who came to Hudson’s defense.

“Acting like jennifer hudson’s singing here is horrible here is so disingenuous and i just think y’all like to hate just to hate,” one user wrote.

“I feel like the feed is being so hard on JHud to uplift this talented lady. She’s an EGOT winner with nothing to prove,” wrote another.

All in all, the video was clearly a hit and has been viewed more than 21.3 million times so far.