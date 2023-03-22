Cardi B’s $4M Defamation Award Against Tasha K Upheld By Court, Blogger Says ‘Talk About a Check My Mouth Can’t Cash’

Blogger Tasha K joked about working at McDonald’s after she recently lost an appeal in the $4 million defamation lawsuit Cardi B filed against her.

The rapper sued the social media influencer in 2019 for falsely reporting that she worked as a prostitute, did hard drugs, and had an STD.

She accused Tasha K of maliciously making these claims in videos on her YouTube Channel and attempted to have the videos taken down by her attorneys but failed.

Tasha K (left) owes Cardi B (right) $4 million following her appeal for the rapper’s defamation suit being denied. (Photo: @unwinewithtashak/Instagram, @iamcardib/Instagram)

Tasha K — whose legal name is Latasha Kebe — lost the defamation suit after the “Bodak Yellow” artist provided her medical records showing that she suffered from emotional distress due to the false allegations and that she never had herpes or a history of drug abuse.

Kebe filed a countersuit alleging the recording artist encouraged her fans, often referred to as the Bardi Gang, to attack Kebe on social media.

However, the countersuit was dismissed due to a lack of evidence. Kebe appealed the multi-million dollar judgment as Cardi filed the paperwork to have the funds garnished from her account at J.P. Morgan Chase in September of 2022.

The 41-year-old seemingly attempted to evade paying the “Hustlers” actress by leaving the country and transferring all her money to a bank in Bamako, Mali. She shared a picture of herself with a big smile as she stood in front of the Bank of Africa on Sept. 23, 2022.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit denied Kebe’s appeal on March 21, as reported by Billboard. The court ruled that she failed to follow through on filing “required post-verdict motions in the district court” and therefore forfeited her right to appeal.

Kebe shared the news on social media with a photoshopped picture of herself wearing a McDonald’s uniform.

She captioned the post, “#TashaKGetsAJOB. I will let y’all what Part-Time gig I get so I can pay off this damn debt,” she wrote. “#iaintgotit but I’m gonna get it. @mcdonalds @wendys @burgerking any positions available.. i will do anything!!!!!!”

She also shared the news about her “sad day” on her Instagram, where she posted a since-deleted tweet of her apology to Cardi.

“Talk about a check my mouth can’t cash!!” Kebe wrote in the caption.

She concluded her post with, “Today we throw in the white flag… what happened will never happen again… To Cardi & Her team, I apologize sincere. We Live, & Learn…” before promoting her YouTube page and website.

The Neighborhood Talk also shared an update about case, and fans did not hold back in the comments reminding Kebe that the “WAP” artist asked her to simply delete the videos back then.

“Cardi only wanted an apology and the videos removed but Tasha’s pride was too big,” they wrote. “Now look at the clownery.”

“She think it’s funny until them wages have more garnishes than a plate of salmon,” added another. “McBankrupt,” noted a third.

As for Cardi B, the artist’s lawyers Lisa Moore and Andrew Pequignot released a statement.

“We’re obviously pleased that the Eleventh Circuit has affirmed the jury’s unanimous and important verdict, which we believe was more than amply supported by the evidence presented in the case.”