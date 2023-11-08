‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Reportedly Engaged to ‘Soulmate’ Just One Month After Split from Husband Gordon

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton has the internet shook after revealing her commitment to one man just one month following her split with estranged husband Gordon Thornton.

News about the 38-year-old’s pending divorce from her 70-year-old husband was released through various media outlets. on Sept. 29, and discussed at a recent interview at BravoCon in Las Vegas with Us Weekly on Nov. 4. Thornton stated that she was “committed” to someone who was not her husband.

Mia Thorton of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ poses with her husband Gordon and their two children, daughter Juliana, 6 and Jeremiah Carter, 8. (Photo: @mrsmiathornton / Instagram)

Thornton was on the red carpet with co-stars Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Nneka Ihim when she was asked by reporter Christina Garibaldi how she was coping with her pending divorce.

“How are you doing? I know that you and Gordon are going through a split,” said Garibaldi, adding that Thornton was wearing a diamond ring on her finger.

“Yes, we are separated, legally separated, you know, and it’s going to take time to get a divorce,” replied the reality star. “But, you know, there is someone special that’s on the horizon,” she added.

Is #RHOP Star Mia Thornton Engaged? The Bravo star refused to answer engagement questions although shes wearing a ring. Mia also reveals soon to be ex husband Gordan is back out side & dating.#MiaThornton #bravocon #BravoCon2023 pic.twitter.com/Dx0mVCsHnv — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) November 5, 2023

“Someone special? So, are you engaged?” asked Garibaldi.

“I am committed,” replied Thornton as the crowd gasped. “Yes. I am not available, so don’t come in my DMS, Okay?”

Fans were shocked by the news about the alleged engagement and replied on social media. One person asked, “Is she even divorced yet?”

“Wow,” added another. A third individual shared a gif of an earthquake with the caption, “Live footage of Mia Thornton arriving at BravoCon #RHOP.”

Live footage of Mia Thornton arriving at BravoCon #RHOP pic.twitter.com/AGSYSirLfC — Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) November 4, 2023

The Thorntons share two children together, and each has another child from previous relationships. They had been married for 11 years when Mia released a statement to People magazine to announce the divorce at the end of September. Earlier that month, she shared a sweet post in honor of Gordon’s birthday.

“Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs,” Mia said. “At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay. We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out.”

On season 7 of “RHOP,” Mia expressed that she and her husband were having money problems and admitted to possibly having married him for money.

While at BravoCon, the reality star noted that her husband was “not so happy” about her new relationship but added that they are “focusing on being good co-parents.”

“It’s, like, the kids are what’s really important at this point. And we’re good. We’re going to be good,” she said. “I think it’s important for people to see that we are going to be co-parents, and I think it’s going to be great.”

Last month, Gordon told TMZ he was “fine” with Mia finding what she “needs” with someone else and he claims he even gave her permission to date other people.

“But yet she still chooses to sneak around. Chooses to lie, chooses to continue to change her story about what’s going on and why she’s leaving me and this that and the other,” he said.

“She’s told me that this guy’s her soulmate,” Gordon continued. “I said, ‘You can have the best of both worlds.’ I said you can see someone just don’t make it public, be careful and don’t involve the kids.”

Addressing claims about Mia being a “gold digger,” he added, “I do agree that Mia married me for my money and the future that she thought I could provide.

Gordon believes she only left him because he currently doesn’t have access to his assets, noting that his funds are now “limited.”

“Which tells me the interest is based on the monetary gain from the relationship. So I absolutely believe that she’s leaving me because she sees an upgrade.”

Season 8 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” premiered on Nov. 5 on Bravo.

