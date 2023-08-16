‘I Would Have Seen That BBL a Mile Away’: SZA Makes Surprise Appearance at Drake Concert In Mustache Disguise Years After the Rapper Exposed Their Past Relationship

SZA recently went incognito to the concert of her former flame several months after confirming she had a BBL. The “Love Galore” artist wore a disguise before attending a recent Drake performance for his “It’s All a Blur” tour in Los Angeles.

On Instagram, SZA shared a post of herself wearing a brown hat, hoodie, glasses and a mustache to attend the concert. She quoted HitKidd & GloRilla’s Grammy-nominated hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” in the caption, writing, “Anyways life’s great p—y still good or whatever.”

SZA wears a disguise to attend a Drake concert. (Photo: @sza / Instagram)

SZA clarified that it was “lifetimes ago” and that she was not underage when she dated Drake after fans began to speculate about her age at the time. They reportedly dated back in 2009, although the “Passionfruit” singer made the song’s lyrics rhyme with 2008.

“‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08,” Drake raps on “Mr. Right Now” by fellow rapper 21 Savage and producer Metro Boomin.

Related: SZA Breaks the Internet After Her Latest Photo Dump Leaves Fans Zooming In on Her Curvaceous Physique

Our Generation Music’s Instagram account shared a photo of SZA in her mustache disguise at the concert that appears to be taken from her Instagram Story. Several fans in their comment section noted that her ample derriere would be hard to miss.

“I woulda seen that bbl a mile off,” noted one.

“She can’t hide all that ass though. Hard to miss,” added another.

Other fans joked that SZA’s mustache resembled the Super Mario Bros.

“It’sa MEE!! SZA Mario!”

“She wearing drakes dads moustache,” joked one.

it's time we talk about the size of the real estate that drake's dad mustache encompasses pic.twitter.com/0Aq9AcXafJ — #1 samir (@samir) June 10, 2016

SZA admitted to having BBL surgery during an interview with Elle last May. She explained that she had plastic surgery because she wanted it and not due to pressure from the music industry. Instead, she just wanted a “really fat a—.”

“I treat my butt like a purse,” she told the outlet. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

SZA often uploads footage of her BBL booty all over social media and once shared a video of her balancing a bottle of Louisiana’s Pure Crystal Hot Sauce on her back shelf.

Fans asked for more with one replying, “OK I wanna see a glass of milk next.”

Surely SZA will bring her antics on the road as she prepares for her North American tour starting in September.

Meanwhile, Drake has over a dozen more dates on his calendar after tonight’s performance in Inglewood, California, before heading to San Francisco for two shows on Aug. 19 and 20. The Toronto native’s tour ends completely with two shows in his hometown.

Click here to read more.