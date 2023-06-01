‘That’s Why I Paid For It’: SZA Breaks the Internet Showing Off Her Yams, Explains Why She Treats It ‘Like a Purse’

SZA is back at it again showing off her assets on social media, and fans are losing it.

After dropping her second studio project, “SOS,” listeners couldn’t stop talking about her unique way of seemingly confirming what has been speculated for years, that she had undergone plastic surgery.

On May 31, the R&B songstress shared another spicy collage of photos on her Instagram account, which included a series of closeup shots of her chest, her face in a grocery store, and a few short video clips.

SZA says she treats her booty ‘like a purse’ while explaining her reasoning for getting plastic surgery. (Photos: @sza/Instagram)

“It’s either bro’d out or hoe’d out no in between,” SZA wrote in her caption. In response to fans who called her out for wearing a fur coat in two images, she said, “It’s faux fur.”

There was also one cheeky image of her butt, which fans responded the most to on Twitter.

“SZA baby it’s the szns changing & you are looking better than ever so beautiful.”

“What she gon do with all that.”

“Damn that BBL looking good on her.”

“Best BBL in the game.”

“DROP THE SURGEON NEOWWWWWW🗣 I’m BEGGIN SIS! We the ppl need to KNOW.”

On the self-titled track from her “S.O.S.” album, can be heard rapping, “So classic, that a– so fat it look natural, it’s not.” On another track titled, “Conceited,” she said, “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it.”

But SZA got really real about her plastic surgery during a recent cover story with Elle magazine, where the 33-year-old set the record straight about her assets.

In her explanation, the Grammy Award winner compared her butt to an accessory that complements her other assets.

“I treat my butt like a purse,” she told the outlet. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”



Though she never specified the type of surgery she received, the “Kill Bill” vocalist did confirm that having a bigger bottom was something she always wanted to achieve without working out as much.

“I always wanted a really fat a– with less gym time,” she confessed. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a–.’”

She added that she hates “trying on clothes” and prefers to wear the free clothing she receives from brands and companies.

“I don’t shop anywhere. I just wear whatever is free in my mail. I’m like, ‘Is it an extra large? Great,’” she said.

As seen throughout most of her Instagram photos, SZA is not shy about showing off her hourglass figure. The singer constantly goes viral after every image she uploads of her body and typically receives nothing short of a million likes from fans and other celebrities.

In one of her most recent photo dumps, fans were absolutely mesmerized after she decided to show off her thick physique while wearing a green body-hugging poster girl-like bodysuit.

But those are mild compared to the tight-hugging wardrobe SZA was rocking on her North American “SOS Tour” that wrapped in March. For round two she’s expected to perform all over America again, as well as several stops in Europe.